Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pi Coin & Solana Lose Favor as LBRETT’s 3,000% APY Turns Heads

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/22 19:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05102-1.00%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005827-4.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5394-3.64%
Pi Network
PI$0.3571-0.01%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.010409-8.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+3.03%

As Pi Coin and Solana hint at bearish trends, savvy traders are already shifting gears. The buzz around Layer Brett’s presale has become impossible to ignore, especially with its headline-grabbing 3,000% APY for stakers.

This explosive entry merges meme coin energy with real blockchain utility, pushing analysts to predict it could soon lead the next wave of top coins. Early backers are racing to stake as the APY, once over 25,000%, falls with each new participant—driving a fresh surge in demand as investors seek outsized gains.

Pi Coin: Bearish indicators fuel trader exits

Pi Coin is celebrated for its accessible mining and mobile-first approach, but recent price action tells a different story. Technical analysis paints a bleak outlook: the daily EMA (20) for PI sits below the price, confirming downward momentum, while MACD signals remain negative. The RSI has dropped to 39, indicating bearish sentiment and low buying pressure.

With PI still locked in its enclosed mainnet phase, traders are increasingly wary. Unofficial values fluctuate wildly, but without major support, Pi Coin is struggling to inspire confidence against emerging rivals like Layer Brett.

Solana: High speed, but short-term pressure

Solana has long been a darling of the DeFi and NFT worlds, but its shine is fading in 2025. Despite a dramatic recovery from a single digit to triple digits, SOL has faced notable volatility. The EMA (50) has just crossed above the price, and MACD lines are flattening, signaling a potential loss of momentum. RSI readings hover at 43, further supporting the idea of a cooling market.

While SOL maintains robust transaction speeds and a $101 billion market cap, technical headwinds are prompting investors to consider whether alternative projects like Layer Brett offer a better risk-reward profile.

$LBRETT’s exponential growth: Staking, speed, and serious rewards

The market is abuzz as $LBRETT unveils features that set it apart from meme coin staples. Its ongoing presale, with tokens at just $0.0044, means early adopters secure entry before potential parabolic growth. The 3,000% APY for stakers—down from a staggering 25,000%—creates incentive, ensuring the presale creates pressure as it progresses.

Built on an Ethereum Layer 2 network, Layer Brett offers the best of both worlds: ultra-fast, low-cost transactions backed by the security of Ethereum’s robust smart contracts. It’s a next-gen meme coin that blends viral energy with real utility, including DeFi capabilities and staking rewards. Unlike other meme tokens, Layer Brett is built for function.

With no KYC required, Layer Brett gives users full, decentralized control over their assets. Early participants get a shot at a massive $1 million giveaway, creating a major incentive to join the community. This unique fusion of meme appeal and genuine purpose is driving significant interest and momentum.

The verdict: Why $LBRETT is attracting PI and SOL traders

As PI and SOL slowing down frustrates holders, they are seeking other avenues for good gains.

When it comes to Layer Brett, the massive growth potential, coupled with the massive 3,000% APY, is a no brainer. $LBRETT is positioned to be the best crypto to buy now.

Layer Brett’s presale opportunity won’t last long. Stake your claim now before the APY shrinks further—this is the meme coin bull run the crypto community has been waiting for.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pi Coin & Solana Lose Favor as LBRETT’s 3,000% APY Turns Heads appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.051-1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305-3.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1139-3.96%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005753+1.85%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00549+0.32%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips