Best Crypto To Buy Now Polls Put Rollblock Ahead Of Meme Coins And Layer-1 Giants

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/11 19:19
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.16-1.75%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5423+0.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002542-3.38%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002231-4.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00635-1.55%

Unlike tokens that rely solely on hype, Rollblock has successfully deployed a licensed iGaming platform that accepts millions of wagers.

Its presale has raised more than $11.6 million, highlighting investor confidence. With a deflationary token model, high staking rewards, and a rapidly growing user base, Rollblock is being tipped as the best crypto to buy now, offering a mix of adoption, transparency, and long-term growth potential.

Rollblock Presale Momentum Builds

Rollblock (RBLK) is carving out its place as one of 2025’s most promising projects. While many tokens attempt to ride hype alone, Rollblock has come forward with proof of adoption. Its presale has already drawn in over $11.6 million, backed by a working iGaming platform that has processed upwards of $15 million in wagers.

More than 55,000 players are already on board, giving it a real user base before launch. Few projects in this space can point to such progress so early. This strong start sets Rollblock apart from the long list of speculative tokens that never deliver.

Why Investors Are Circling Rollblock

The structure behind Rollblock is designed to sustain growth over the long term. 30% of platform revenue is used for buybacks. 60% of those tokens are burned forever, shrinking supply, while the remainder goes into staking pools that pay holders up to 30% APY.

This model steadily rewards loyal investors while increasing scarcity over time. Beyond its tokenomics, the platform stands out for security. With over 12,000 games available from top providers, every outcome is recorded directly on-chain.

That means no tampering and no hidden tricks, something that matters in an industry losing nearly $10 billion each year to fraud. Rollblock’s approach combines entertainment with transparency and speed.

Key drivers fueling Rollblock’s rise include:

  • More than $11.6 million raised in its presale
  • Deflationary buyback-and-burn token system
  • Staking rewards reaching up to 30% APY
  • Licensed iGaming platform with millions in wagers

Analysts See Room For Explosive Growth

Analysts are now pointing toward the possibility of Rollblock reaching $1 before the end of 2025. From its current presale price of $0.068, that would represent gains of over 2,500%.

Its edge lies in having a live, licensed product that is already attracting players and revenue, something meme coins and many Layer-1 projects cannot claim. In contrast to tokens tied to hype cycles or networks constrained by scalability issues, Rollblock combines adoption, a deflationary structure, and high community interest.

It’s this combination that has put it at the top of many polls ranking the best crypto to buy now, with major exchange listings still to come. If momentum continues, Rollblock could easily become one of the standout performers in the next bull run.

Rollblock Set to Outshine the Competition

Rollblock’s presale success, raising over $11.6 million, shows how strongly investors believe in its future. With tokens priced at $0.068, it has already outpaced expectations and positioned itself as a project with real traction.

Unlike memecoins that rely on hype or Layer-1 giants battling congestion, Rollblock offers adoption, rewards, and transparency in one package. Many now see it as the best crypto to buy now, with the potential to leave meme-driven tokens and older networks behind as it pushes toward even greater milestones.

Discover the Opportunities of the RBLK Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Polls Put Rollblock Ahead Of Meme Coins And Layer-1 Giants appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.