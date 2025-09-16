Best Crypto To Buy Now: Remittix Presale Passes $25,8M As Wallet Enters Beta Testing On Ethereum and Solana Networks

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 22:07
Nowchain
NOW$0.00596-0.16%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02519-0.07%
ethereum61

Investors searching for the best crypto to buy now are watching closely as Remittix moves past another milestone. The PayFi project has raised over $25,8 million through the sale of 664 million tokens at $0.1080, placing it among the fastest-growing crypto 2025 opportunities. With wallet beta testing now live on both Ethereum and Solana networks, Remittix is proving it has the infrastructure and momentum to rival some of the top names in the market.

remittix

Why Remittix Is Emerging As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Innovation, utility, and investor trust tend to combine in the best crypto to buy now. Ethereum has been the pioneer in decentralized applications, and Solana is known to have high-speed, low-cost transactions. Remittix is bringing elements of both into its PayFi ecosystem, enabling seamless cross-border payments. 

rtx banner

With CertiK verification and a #1 ranking among pre-launch tokens, it has gained the transparency and credibility that investors demand. The project is being tipped as the next 100x crypto because it combines security with adoption at scale.

Remittix Wallet Testing Expands On Ethereum And Solana

Remittix

Beta testing for the Remittix wallet has officially begun, with users from the community trialing transactions across the Ethereum and Solana networks. This rollout highlights the platform’s cross-chain focus, showing that Remittix is not just promising features but actively delivering. Analysts argue that this practical progress makes it one of the best crypto projects for 2025 options. Here are some of the standout features driving momentum:

  • Wallet beta testing live on Ethereum and Solana, proving cross-chain capability
  • $250,000 global giveaway campaign increasing engagement and adoption
  • Referral rewards of 15 percent in USDT, claimable daily through the dashboard
  • Launches with 30+ fiat currencies and 40+ cryptocurrencies.
  • Raised over $25,8 million, which shows that there is robust early crypto investment demand.

Why Remittix Could Be 2025’s Breakout Token

Ethereum remains the backbone of DeFi and Solana continues to attract developers with its efficiency. But Remittix is carving its own path as a project designed for real-world payments. By combining low gas fee crypto transfers, verified security and global adoption drivers, it is quickly being recognized as the best new altcoin and the best crypto to buy now. Analysts suggest its mix of utility and momentum could position it for a 100x rally, making it one of the top cryptos to buy now in 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.572+1.49%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09268+13.94%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001703-0.58%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.53-1.32%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.8)