Best Crypto To Buy Now Shortlists Favor Remittix As Momentum Builds Across PayFi Narratives And Social Metrics

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.39-3.08%
XRP
XRP$2.8126-1.89%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.014197+10.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-3.28%

xrp-ripple2 main Remittix 9256 1

Crypto investors are closely watching the best crypto to buy now lists as excitement builds across PayFi narratives. XRP price prediction continues to make headlines with ETF and regulatory developments, but analysts argue that Remittix has stolen the spotlight. With more than $23.9 million raised from the sale of over 645 million tokens, now priced at $0.1030 each, Remittix is emerging as the standout project of 2025.

XRP Price Prediction Holds Near Key Levels

Remittix 9256 2

Source: CryptoInsightUK

The XRP price prediction remains cautious as the token trades close to $2.80, supported by its 100-day EMA at $2.77. Analysts highlight $2.99 as the immediate upside target if the support holds, while a break below $2.60 could expose downside risks to $2.00.

Whale activity and institutional adoption continue to build as Ripple pushes forward with cross-border payment integrations. However, uncertainty around regulatory approvals and market volume is keeping XRP locked in range. This has created a mixed outlook for the XRP price prediction, with traders waiting for clarity before committing fully.

Why Remittix Tops The Best Crypto To Buy Now Lists

Remittix

While XRP fights to stay above support levels, Remittix has quickly become the star of PayFi discussions. Its innovative model positions it to dominate real-world payments while benefiting from a surge in social traction. This explains why analysts are tipping it as the best crypto to buy now.

Remittix is offering unique advantages for investors looking for the next big altcoin:

  • Partnership discussions with remittance platforms in Asia and Africa
  • Scheduled integration of contactless card payments within its ecosystem
  • Built-in staking rewards offering passive income potential for early holders
  • Token burn mechanism to ensure long-term deflationary value
  • Social traction boosted by an ongoing $250,000 community giveaway

These fundamentals push Remittix beyond hype, giving it utility-driven growth potential and setting it apart from speculative meme tokens.

The Next Big Altcoin Narrative

Remittix 9256 3

The XRP price prediction keeps traders guessing, but Remittix is winning attention with clear progress and transparent milestones. As the project gains momentum, it is increasingly labeled the best crypto to buy now by analysts who see 2025 as the year of PayFi. For investors looking past XRP, Bitcoin, or Solana, Remittix stands out as the altcoin with the strongest mix of utility, adoption, and potential for breakout gains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15598-3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Partager
Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8119-2.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017278+4.81%
Sign
SIGN$0.072-3.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Partager
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.5908-1.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal