Best Crypto To Buy Now: Solana and AVAX Eye Higher Prices But Thousands Of Wallets Are Adding This New Coin

Every bull market brings with it the same question, what’s the best crypto to buy now? While some investors look at proven tokens with established track records, others scan presale gems for the next 100x moonshot.

The current market offers a little of both, with blue-chip projects like Solana and AVAX gaining traction, and newcomers like Layer Brett drawing thousands of wallets into its presale. Unlike typical memes, it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 with real speed, low fees, and viral community power and here we will see why it is a top pick in talks about the best crypto to buy now.

Solana’s speed keeps it in the race

Solana is a high-speed, low-cost Layer 1 that supports NFTs, DeFi, and Web3 applications. It peaked at $293.31 in January 2025 and became a strong competitor of Ethereum.

Its fast development is associated with drawbacks, such as hiccups of the network that happen occasionally, yet this has not stopped the enthusiasm of communities. Solana is still being developed at scale, and has continued to draw in investors.

Its ecosystem expansion, particularly in gaming and decentralized apps, gives it solid momentum. For many traders, Solana is not just reliable, it’s still one of the best crypto to buy now, especially if its rally continues.

AVAX builds momentum in DeFi and RWAs

Avalanche (AVAX) has also been making waves. Its blockchain offers high-speed transaction processing, flexible subnets, and nearly instant finality, which have made it a favorite among developers. Over the past month alone, AVAX recorded a 24.74% price increase, boosted by supply reductions and expanding real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives.

AVAX is proving itself beyond smart contracts, with DeFi ties and custom blockchain options making it a strong multi-use platform. Its steady growth and solid fundamentals keep it on shortlists for the best crypto to buy now.

Layer Brett: Fun on the front, power under the hood

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is the wildcard in this trio. Unlike traditional memecoins that thrive only on hype, Brett has evolved into a true Ethereum Layer 2 solution. It handles transactions off-chain before settling on Ethereum, delivering unmatched speed, up to 10,000 TPS, and fees as low as $0.0001.

Currently in presale at $0.0055, Brett has already raised millions in early funding. This low entry price, combined with mouth-watering staking rewards, is fueling community excitement. The tokenomics are transparent, with a 10 billion supply and a clear roadmap for growth.

What makes Brett stand out is its accessibility. With no KYC required, a focus on decentralization, and strong community incentives, including a $1 million giveaway, it’s more than just another presale hype coin. It’s a utility-driven memecoin, and that rare combination is what makes $LBRETT one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Conclusion – Why wallets are piling in

Solana and AVAX continue to prove themselves as resilient, high-performing blockchains, each offering unique strengths for the next bull run. Both are solid options for investors looking for steady growth.

But Layer Brett is turning heads by fusing meme culture with real utility. With ultra-low fees, fast speeds, and high staking rewards, $LBRETT is attracting thousands of wallets even before exchange listings.

For risk-takers looking beyond the usual suspects, this presale may offer the kind of upside that established giants can no longer deliver. It’s early, but Brett is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting stories in 2025.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today! Tokens are currently just $0.0055.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrettX: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.