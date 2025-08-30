Best Crypto to Buy: Pepenode Presale Raises $500,000 for Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin

Strong support from early believers has helped Pepenode (PEPENODE), a newly launched “mine-to-earn” meme coin, quickly raise nearly $500,000 in presale.

Meme coin enthusiasts are rushing in to buy the token, as it’s the first project to combine the classic appeal of meme coins with a gamified mining feature. Instead of simply buying the token and waiting around for listing day, early backers can jump into a virtual mining game and start earning from day one.

You can build virtual rigs, earn high yields, and watch as the token supply decreases through burns, making your assets more valuable. This mechanism was designed to meaningfully increase user engagement in the presale phase, while ensuring a deflationary setup for PEPENODE.

While the Pepenode presale is still in its early stages, buyers have an opportunity to buy PEPENODE for just $0.0010325. But this price will increase in the upcoming presale round, which begins in under 24 hours.

Why Most Presales Leave Retail Traders Behind

The typical presale experience is quite similar for most buyers: they buy early, sit tight, and wait for the DEX or CEX debut, hoping the hype surrounding the token will sustain. But history shows that this momentum can easily fade by the time the token lists on exchanges. This is precisely why retail traders often feel like they’re running behind the smart money that got in first.

To sustain investor optimism, crypto presales have opted for staking as well as mining features. However, these tools haven’t been drastically effective, each falling short in its own way. Mining still favors those with deep pockets and access to cheap power, and staking, while easier, can feel passive, as tokens you lock typically sit in a contract while you wait for yield.

There have also been many instances where popular crypto presales have been disrupted by bot activity, making profitable allocations difficult for genuine users.

Even whales have a reputation for regularly manipulating markets. In one widely tracked episode involving XPL, Spot On Chain estimates that whales sent the token soaring 200% to $1.80 in just minutes. The price has since corrected to the pre-pump level, with profits being collected in the process.

The X post reports that one whale wallet walked away with over $15 million in profit, while other wallets also made between $9 – $13 million. It’s a classic example of how a select few players can skew the prices in their favor.

Pepenode is trying to change this narrative by implementing no insider allocations and anti-bot measures for early facility buys. In fact, its reward model aims to tilt the advantages toward early community members rather than just the largest wallets.

Pepenode Turns Staking Into Virtual Mining With Exciting Rewards

Pepenode’s core idea is simple yet powerful, requiring no hardware setup or complex coding. Instead, you’ll be joining a virtual mining environment powered by the PEPENODE token.

Participants will buy “Miner Nodes” and drop them into a custom server room. Each miner node will add hashpower, which will help drive more rewards. The project also allows you to upgrade your virtual facility for better performance and rewards.

What’s worth mentioning is that 70% of the tokens you spend on this activity will be permanently burned. This is intended to manage token inflation while not distracting from its gamified features.

During the ongoing presale, the game will operate off-chain, allowing users to build, earn, and climb rankings ahead of the token generation event (TGE). But after launch, the process moves entirely on‑chain. Smart contracts will record mining output, handle burn logic, and manage payouts, allowing results to be tracked transparently.

The model also favors early adopters through tiered node rewards, where those who get in first mine at higher rates. The goal is to give regular users a real edge based on timing and participation, not just capital.

Adding to the list of features, Pepenode also offers a 2% referral system, an exciting bonus for top performers, and a real-time dashboard. By doing so, they’re transforming what might have been a simple staking experience into an engaging and addictive routine.

How Pepenode Integrates With DeFi Tools

Under the meme branding, Pepenode’s platform is conventional enough to plug into existing infrastructure. PEPENODE is an ERC‑20 token on Ethereum, which means it’s compatible with mainstream wallets, decentralized exchanges, and DeFi tools.

The network’s Proof‑of‑Stake consensus secures the base chain, while Pepenode’s own smart contracts handle staking, referral payouts, mining logic, token burns, and rewards. The mining features are based on specific contracts, allowing activity to be easily audited and verified.

Pepenode has set a supply cap of 210 billion tokens. Every action in the game (like buying a Miner Node, upgrading a facility, or collecting rewards) encourages user engagement, triggers burns, and routes value through the project’s ecosystem.

The project has already passed a security audit from Coinsult, which reported no vulnerabilities in its smart contracts. In a sector where audits are increasingly seen as an afterthought, a stamp of approval from a reputable auditor could be a key factor for building trust in Pepenode.

Pepenode Presale Offers Staking and Mining Ahead of TGE

Almost all meme coins raise investor hopes about future utility. But unlike most, Pepenode shows utility from day one. The dashboard and rewards are live during the presale, allowing new buyers to mine and stake immediately.

From there, the roadmap will unfold in stages. Next up is the TGE, followed by a Uniswap listing and the activation of full staking and Miner Node functionality. In the third phase, Pepenode will develop its on-chain presence with NFT upgrades and competition leaderboards.

Soon after that, the team outlines plans to offer rewards in other meme coins (including PEPE) as well as a mobile dashboard. These ambitious targets are already getting picked up by popular crypto commentators who believe in the project’s potential.

The current price of $0.0010325 is already low enough to offer a massive upside if Pepenode can capture even a slice of the valuations that top meme coins have achieved.

How to Buy PEPENODE Before Presale Sells Out

Looking ahead, crypto enthusiasts are excited about Pepenode’s prospects as its team aims for exchange listings in Q3–Q4 2025. At its current presale price, PEPENODE could potentially offer life-changing returns if the meme coin goes mainstream.

To buy PEPENODE, visit the Pepenode official presale site and connect a compatible Web3 wallet to its interface. You can then choose a payment method like ETH, USDT, BNB, on ERC‑20 or BEP‑20, or even a credit/debit card. After buying, you can immediately stake your tokens for a mouthwatering annual return of up to 3,567%.

Alternatively, you can purchase and stake the tokens directly from Best Wallet, one of the leading non-custodial wallets on the market. To stay updated on the latest news and developments, follow Pepenode’s X account and join its Telegram channel.

