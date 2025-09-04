Best Crypto to Buy This Week: Ethereum, Solana and a Low-Cap Rising Star Tipped for 30x Upside

This week’s focus in crypto has been not just on Ethereum, Solana, and other market leaders, but also on a low-cap crypto that analysts say could deliver outsized returns. Whales purchasing ETH and Solana organizing a crucial governance upgrade points to a rotation into early stage projects. MAGACOIN FINANCE is being touted a 30x ROI crypto. As such, it is attracting attention, similar to the major altcoins.
Responding to the market correction over the last week, Ether whales took advantage of the drop to $4,200. The amount of Ether in the queue to be staked has surged to its highest level since 2023 as institutional traders and crypto treasury firms aim to scoop rewards for their holdings.
Data from Santiment shows that whale addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH rose by 4% in the past week. Moreover, these big investors have accumulated about 260,000 ETH worth $1.14 billion in the past 24 hours. The blockchain has 35.7 million ETH staked, worth approximately $162 billion, and equating to 31% of the total supply, according to Ultrasound.Money.
After a two-week governance process in which more than half of validators cast votes, Solana is set to be upgraded using the Alpenglow consensus protocol. According to the results of the governance process released on Tuesday, more than 98% voted yes to approve the new consensus protocol for Solana, with a 52% stake participating.
The Alpenglow upgrade is expected to reduce the transaction finality to 150 milliseconds from more than 12 seconds, significantly overhauling the ecosystem. Solana has consistently made higher highs since early August. This has allowed it to consolidate the support at $185 and allowed buyers to aim for the key resistance at $227. At the time of this post, SOL is found at $210.
One of the best new altcoins to buy 2025 is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a low-cap project that analysts believe could deliver up to a 30x ROI crypto return. With its capped supply, verified audits, and zero-tax trading model, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly emerging as more than just a speculative play. Growing evidence of crypto whales buying MAGACOIN FINANCE suggests early institutional-style positioning before its first listings. For investors who missed earlier breakouts like Solana or Avalanche, MAGACOIN offers a sub-$0.01 entry that could prove pivotal in the next altcoin cycle.
Ethereum’s whale accumulation and Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade make them clear candidates for the best crypto to buy this week. But what sets this market apart is the increasing rotation into low-cap gems with potential. MAGACOIN FINANCE, backed by strong audits and community momentum, represents that rising star narrative — the kind of early-stage play tipped for exponential growth. With both established blue-chips and breakout projects showing strength, this week offers investors multiple avenues for exposure.
To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance