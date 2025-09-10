Best Crypto To Invest In: Tapzi Presale Outpaces MAGACOIN & Bitcoin Hyper This Week – Whales Pour in $100K

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/10 04:14
NEAR
NEAR$2.637+1.81%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31433-0.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0273-0.90%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2407-0.78%

Bitcoin’s price moved toward $112,000 earlier today before settling back near $111,000. The broader market showed selective gains, with DOGE and HYPE each advancing around 7% in the last 24 hours. Against this backdrop, investor focus is turning toward presale tokens. In 2025, projects like Tapzi, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Bitcoin Hyper are capturing attention as early buyers search for the best crypto to invest in this week with strong fundamentals.

Tapzi Presale Gains Early Momentum: Best Crypto To Invest In

Tapzi is positioning itself as one of the most trusted crypto presales of the year. Built on the BNB Smart Chain, Tapzi introduces a skill-to-earn model that allows players to compete in games such as Chess, Checkers, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and Tic-Tac-Toe. Winners take home rewards directly from player-funded stakes, making competition fair and transparent.

The presale structure is organized across four stages. Stage one tokens are priced at $0.0035, with over 27 million sold. Stage two raises the price to $0.0045, and Tapzi is confirmed to list at $0.01 when presale rounds conclude. This progression ensures early investors benefit from discounted entry before the token reaches exchanges.

Click Here – The $TAPZI Presale Won’t Last Forever!

Tapzi’s tokenomics are designed to protect participants and provide long-term growth. Out of a five billion supply, 20% is allocated for presale, 20% for liquidity, and 15% for treasury reserves. The team and marketing allocations account for 10% each, with further portions dedicated to ecosystem growth, rewards, and airdrops. Vesting schedules and locked liquidity reduce early selling pressure.

MAGACOIN Finance Presale Moves Quickly

MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based project, has reported rapid progress in its presale. Multiple rounds sold out quickly, with early participants citing scarcity-driven tokenomics as a key factor. Each stage reduces supply, creating tighter launch conditions ahead of exchange listings.

Meanwhile, the project blends cultural branding with a structured presale system, drawing both crypto-native investors and newcomers. Its broad reach has made MAGACOIN FINANCE one of the fastest-moving Ethereum-based presales in 2025.

Ethereum provides the base infrastructure for MAGACOIN FINANCE, ensuring strong security. However, analysts note that Ethereum’s large scale means growth for smaller projects on the network may be less dramatic than newer entrants operating on alternative chains. This has directed some investor attention toward earlier-stage tokens like Tapzi, which are not limited by the same network constraints.

Bitcoin Hyper Expands Bitcoin’s Capabilities

Bitcoin Hyper is launching a Layer-2 chain connected to Bitcoin’s base layer while operating with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This setup lets developers build decentralized applications at low cost and high speed while preserving Bitcoin’s settlement security.

The use of the Solana Virtual Machine also keeps existing Solana applications compatible. Developers can move their projects into the Bitcoin Hyper network with minimal adjustments, creating scope for faster adoption.

A Canonical Bridge connects Bitcoin Layer-1 to Hyper. Users can lock BTC on the base chain and mint wrapped BTC for use in Hyper’s environment. This wrapped BTC circulates in the Layer-2 ecosystem until redeemed, at which point it is burned to unlock the original Bitcoin. The system maintains Bitcoin’s trust layer while extending its functionality.

Investors view Bitcoin Hyper as a project that combines scalability with security. By blending Solana’s execution speed and Bitcoin’s settlement guarantees, it presents a technical solution to ongoing performance challenges in blockchain networks.

Tapzi’s Utility and Developer Ecosystem

Tapzi is not limited to a small set of games. The project is preparing to launch a developer kit that allows independent studios to add their own skill-based games to the platform. This approach transforms Tapzi into a Web3 arcade, where token use extends beyond the initial offerings.

The platform emphasizes accessibility. Games can be played instantly via browser or mobile, with no downloads required. Transactions are gasless, creating a smooth entry for players who are unfamiliar with crypto wallets. These features expand the project’s reach and build adoption potential, giving the token utility from the outset.

Security has also been addressed. Smart contracts have been independently audited, while treasury funds are secured through multi-signature wallets. KYC verification is required for the team and presale contributors, and geo-blocking prevents access from restricted regions. These safeguards establish Tapzi as one of the safest new altcoins entering the market.

Why Tapzi Outpaces Other Presales

While MAGACOIN FINANCE is moving quickly and Bitcoin Hyper addresses scalability challenges, Tapzi’s focus on gaming utility sets it apart. The presale provides early entry at low cost, with prices set to climb in later stages before the $0.01 listing. Unlike projects tied heavily to network branding or technical infrastructure, Tapzi offers immediate utility through player engagement.

The combination of fair tokenomics, audited security, transparent compliance, and accessible gameplay has placed Tapzi among the best crypto coins to buy now. Investors seeking exposure to a new altcoin with adoption potential are finding Tapzi’s presale an attractive option compared to more speculative offerings.

Conclusion: Presales Define 2025’s Market Outlook

Crypto presales continue to shape opportunities in 2025. Tapzi is building a skill-to-earn platform with direct token utility and strong security measures. MAGACOIN FINANCE has shown rapid momentum with structured scarcity-driven sales, while Bitcoin Hyper offers a technical solution to the blockchain trilemma through its Layer-2 design.

For investors searching for the best crypto coins to invest in today, Tapzi leads the conversation as the safest and most utility-driven presale. With discounted entry points available and a confirmed listing price of $0.01, the project provides early participants with a structured path to potential growth.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Best Crypto To Invest In: Tapzi Presale Outpaces MAGACOIN & Bitcoin Hyper This Week – Whales Pour in $100K appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.86%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005899-5.38%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135176-1.43%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Partager
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.86%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0301-0.66%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Partager
Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$215.27+0.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0841-8.18%
MetaMars
MARS$0.002485-6.22%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before