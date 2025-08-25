Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest as Fed Chair Hints at a Rate Cut in September

As the Federal Reserve signals a potential rate cut this September, the cryptocurrency market is bracing for a wave of renewed momentum. Investors are now looking for coins with high potential to invest in. Among the tokens drawing attention are Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP). MUTM is in presale stage 6 at $0.035.

In stage 7, it will be priced 14.29% higher at $0.04. Early backers who have already invested will be able to guarantee a minimum yield of 200% after the launch of MUTM. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised in excess of $14.83 million in capital and has over 15700 investors already.

XRP Holds Steady Near $3 as Market Watches Fed Signals

XRP is currently trading around $2.99, showing moderate stability amid broader market sensitivity to Federal Reserve cues. The token is navigating a narrow range, supported by recent hopes around potential September rate cuts, without veering into hyperbole or speculation. While it continues to reflect the shifting macroeconomic sentiment, its movement remains measured. Interest in innovative DeFi tokens like MUTM is also quietly growing alongside established names like XRP.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale Currently Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale Phase 6. MUTM tokens are at a price of $0.035, a 16.17% boost over the previous phase.

Another 14% bounce in price will have it rise to $0.04 in phase 7. Presale has been progressing well with over 15700 owners and more than $14.83 million raised up to now, reflecting good and growing interest in the project.

DeFi Lending with a Highly Grown Dual-Model Framework

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a P2C and P2P lending protocol whereby customers can achieve wonderful yields while exercising ultimate control over capital. It’s an end-to-end DeFi platform built to the specific needs of customers and safer, more convenient, and more flexible than legacy lending products

US Dollar–Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum network. The project is also CertiK-audited and certified. In addition to investors’ dedication towards code base integrity and transparency, the audit ensures the project will actually develop a secure DeFi protocol.

The project also initiated a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program assisted by CertiK. Four vulnerability classes are going to be compensated as critical, major, minor and low.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Rolled Out

Mutuum Finance has rolled out a $100,000 giveaway to build its community. 10 investors stand a chance to be awarded $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. The giveaway, besides getting new investors, demonstrates the project’s willingness to go the extra mile in building a long-term community.

Mutuum Finance Aces 95.0 Trust Score on CertiK Audit

CertiK smart contract audit has deemed Mutuum Finance (MUTM) secure with a trust rating of 95.0/100. The project is giving a secure platform to make DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is connecting new lending capacity with the power of an ecosystem, and with a vision for a future of DeFi.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in presale stage 6 at $0.035, with stage 7 set to rise 14.29% to $0.04. It has raised over $14.83 million and attracted 15,700+ investors, offering early backers projected post-launch gains of at least 200%. Built on a dual lending framework, audited by CertiK with a 95/100 trust score, and featuring a $100,000 giveaway, MUTM is emerging as a strong DeFi contender as markets anticipate a potential Fed rate cut.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance