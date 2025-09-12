The post Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Retail Skips SHIB and DOGE for a Sub-$1 DeFi Project Targeting 900% Before Year End appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The meme coin craze has been one of the most visible parts of the crypto market, with tokens like SHIB and DOGE dominating headlines. Yet, as crypto prices swing sharply and the hype-driven cycle matures, retail investors are increasingly skipping meme coins in favor of utility-driven projects. They are turning to platforms that combine stable mechanics, real-world use cases, and transparent revenue models. One of the names consistently surfacing in these conversations is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi platform still in presale but already capturing strong attention.

Why Utility Projects Are Winning Over Retail

Meme coins are known for explosive rallies, but their lack of intrinsic mechanics leaves many holding depreciating assets once the excitement fades. Investors looking at long-term wealth building are shifting toward crypto investment opportunities where value is created by usage, lending, and sustainable tokenomics.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has positioned itself exactly in that space. The project is developing a decentralized stablecoin pegged to $1, minted when users borrow against collateral like ETH and burned when the loan is repaid or liquidated. By controlling issuance and redemption this way, supply stays balanced. Governance will oversee interest rate adjustments, ensuring the stablecoin remains close to its peg. Arbitrage traders will also have the chance to buy or sell the stablecoin when it moves off its target, helping pull it back to $1.

This innovation alone places Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ahead of hype-driven tokens, but the broader design of the platform goes further. Lenders will stake assets such as USDT, ETH, or BTC into liquidity pools, earning yield while receiving mtTokens that grow in value as interest accumulates. Borrowers will post SOL and other assets as collateral, unlocking liquidity without selling their positions. For example, a user pledging SOL worth $10,000 will be able to access up to 75% of its value, keeping exposure intact while freeing up capital.

Presale momentum reflects the growing shift toward this kind of structured utility. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now in Phase 6, where tokens are available at $0.035. The project has raised more than $15.6 million, drawn over 16,200 holders, and already sold 38% of the current allocation. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will increase by 15% to $0.040, making the current stage the final discounted entry before the next climb. With this pace, investors are recognizing that discounted access will soon close.

A Growth Model Built for 900%

Beyond the stablecoin system, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is layering in mechanisms that reinforce long-term value. Users will be able to stake mtTokens in dedicated contracts and earn MUTM rewards. Revenue generated by the protocol will be used to buy back MUTM tokens directly from the open market, creating ongoing demand and handling supply.

Security is also being treated as a foundation. The project has undergone a CertiK audit, with its token smart contract earning a 95 score and Skynet monitoring at 78. To ensure resilience, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program where rewards scale by severity, ranging from $200 for low-level issues up to $2,000 for critical vulnerabilities. The community continues to expand rapidly as well, with over 12,000 Twitter followers already engaged and a $100,000 giveaway underway to strengthen grassroots support.

Analysts watching these developments are justifying a sharp upside. With Phase 6 pricing at $0.035 and exchange listing planned at $0.06, early buyers are already staring at a near 70% uplift. As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) rolls out its live platform, introduces its $1 stablecoin, and activates staking and buyback mechanics, daily usage will expand and liquidity will deepen. That growth trajectory is why projections point toward a 900% increase before the end of the year, driving MUTM toward sub-$1 valuations that rival early breakouts from past DeFi leaders.

Final Verdict

Unlike meme coins where fortunes depend on short bursts of hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a framework where value is reinforced by lending demand, stablecoin stability, and token buybacks. For retail investors comparing options, this makes it the serious alternative: a project where fundamentals and market opportunity align to deliver significant upside.

Meme tokens had their moment in the spotlight, but today’s crypto investment environment rewards utility. As more retail investors skip SHIB and DOGE in favor of platforms with structure, stability, and a clear roadmap, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rising to the top of the list of best cryptos to buy now. At $0.035, it represents one of the last discounted opportunities before exchange listing, positioning holders for a year-end rally that serious investors are not ignoring.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance