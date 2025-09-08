Best Cryptos to Buy With 100x Potential Over Ethereum and Solana

Altcoin season is heating up, and a new wave of projects is drawing attention for their potential to rival established giants like Ethereum and Solana. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are being called “Solana killers,” due to innovative tech and lower market caps that leave room for exponential growth.

These tokens are generating hype, with many investors eyeing the chance for 100x gains or more as they position themselves early in projects with explosive community-driven momentum.

As the market gears up for what could be another breakout cycle, identifying these rising stars could prove crucial for those seeking outsized returns.

Top Cryptos With More Upside Than ETH and SOL

Ethereum and Solana have long been the backbone of decentralized finance, proving their strength as two of the most profitable assets in crypto. Yet history shows that once Ethereum and Solana make a significant move, the capital they attract often spills over into other projects built around their ecosystems.

These smaller but powerful players can move faster, spark fresh narratives, and in many cases deliver even bigger percentage gains than ETH and SOL themselves.

For investors paying close attention, the real opportunity may lie not in Ethereum and Solana’s steady growth, but in the altcoins leveraging their success and expanding their reach.

This article highlights five top cryptos that could outperform these giants, based on Hot Cuppa Crypto’s full analysis, which you can find in the video below or on his YouTube channel.

Sui (SUI)

Sui has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about next-generation blockchains, often positioned as a potential “Solana-killer.” Its core feature is an object-based model that treats tokens and NFTs as independent, enabling parallel transactions.

This design supports up to 297,000 TPS with 400-millisecond finality, far quicker than Solana’s 12-second average. $SUI has been consolidating since April, holding firm around key support near $3.10 while maintaining a strong fundamental backdrop with a $2 billion TVL.

Despite recent volatility, technical indicators suggest the asset is forming a local bottom rather than preparing for a deeper breakdown. While economic data releases could spark temporary dips, downside risk below $3 appears limited.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper has rapidly become one of the most talked-about crypto pre-sales, recently surpassing $14 million in funds raised. Positioned as a Bitcoin layer-2 solution, it aims to address long-standing limitations by enabling faster, cheaper transactions and unlocking full programmability on the Bitcoin network.

This includes smart contracts, decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and even meme coin staking. The project’s staking rewards, currently set at 77%, add further appeal for early adopters.

Unlike previous Bitcoin alternatives that struggled with scalability, Bitcoin Hyper leverages SVM technology to streamline contracts and boost accessibility. Its native Hyper token will serve as the backbone of the ecosystem, powering transaction fees, bridge operations, governance, and staking.

With growing community support and increasing momentum, Bitcoin Hyper is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could push Bitcoin into a new era of utility and mass adoption.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge is emerging as one of the most talked-about meme coins in the current market, blending raw community energy with innovative tokenomics. Often described as a Shiba Inu with “alpha genes,” the project thrives on viral momentum and a relentless supporter base determined to push it forward.

What sets Maxi Doge apart is its unique allocation model: 25% of the war chest is reserved for rewarding loyal community members, while 40% is dedicated to liquidity, ensuring consistent trading activity.

The standout feature, however, is the introduction of the first-ever 1,000x futures for meme coins, a mechanism that dramatically amplifies potential gains with minimal input.

As of the latest update, the Maxi Doge presale has already raised nearly $2 million, with tokens priced at $0.000256 each. While still in its early stage, Maxi Doge aligns perfectly with investor demand for quick gains and financial freedom.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos has quickly emerged as one of the most promising Layer-1 blockchains since its launch in 2022. With a market cap surpassing $3 billion, it ranks among the top 40 cryptocurrencies and is listed on every major exchange.

Its latest breakthrough is the launch of Shelby, a protocol developed in partnership with Jump Crypto that makes on-chain data fast, programmable, and monetizable. This innovation positions Aptos at the intersection of data and AI, two of the most lucrative sectors in tech.

Backed by giants such as Microsoft, Google, and BCG, Aptos boasts an ecosystem of over 200 projects and nearly $1 billion in TVL, with consistent growth even during market downturns.

With impressive performance metrics, expanding adoption, and strong institutional ties, Aptos is increasingly viewed as a dark horse among Layer-1s, with potential to climb into the top 10 cryptos by market cap.

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Pepenode has quickly emerged as a standout in the meme coin sector, capturing strong interest during its presale with more than $800,000 already raised. Pepenode sets itself apart from typical meme coins by introducing a ‘mine-to-earn’ model.

Users can run virtual mining servers and earn crypto rewards through a gamified, fully on-chain system. This unique approach combines the viral appeal of memes with the earning potential of mining, but without the usual technical and financial barriers to entry.

Early participants benefit from extraordinary staking rewards, with initial rates reaching as high as 1,700%. Beyond multiplying Pepenode holdings, top miners can also earn bonuses in well-known tokens such as Pepe and Fartcoin.

With analysts suggesting it could outperform established names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Pepe Node is positioning itself as one of the most promising meme coins to watch.

Best Wallet (BEST)

Best Wallet is positioning itself as one of the most versatile and secure tools for navigating the crypto market, especially for early-stage opportunities. As a non-custodial, no-KYC wallet audited by Certik, it allows users from anywhere in the world to participate in presales and token launches without restrictions.

Beyond storage, it provides multi-chain functionality, cross-chain swaps, and support for a wide range of assets. Users gain access to exclusive early projects, airdrops, and even reduced or zero transaction fees, with integrated staking offering attractive yields directly within the app.

Holding the native Best Wallet token unlocks governance rights and additional rewards, further strengthening community incentives.

Upcoming features such as fiat off-ramps, enhanced privacy tools, and a crypto debit card add to its long-term appeal. For investors seeking early access, security, and added benefits, Best Wallet offers a powerful entry point into the next wave of digital assets.

