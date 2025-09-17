Best Cryptos to Invest in as the Fed Is Expected to Cut Rates This Week

The Federal Reserve is to make its first rate cut of the year this week, and investors are adjusting their strategy in both conventional markets and tokens. Hope is switching to those that can actually gain from a declining interest-rate environment, which includes lending and borrowing protocols Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Though aging veterans like Ethereum (ETH) remain atop the broader world of blockchain, Mutuum Finance has every opportunity for success in a time when liquidity and decentralized credit access are more important than ever. This cheap altcoin that is being sold for just $0.035 has been supported by more than 16,320 investors. Mutuum Finance offers the kind of practical-world usefulness and scalable growth opportunities that rate cuts are supposed to unleash.

Ethereum Approaches $4,660 as Rate-Cut Hopes Grow

Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,663.46 following intraday trading close to $4,614.47 and $4,739.56 in recent times. As the Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates in the near term, analysts explain that ETH will be more liquid and inexpensive to borrow, especially considering its position as the infrastructure underpinning a chain of DeFi and smart contract platforms.

While Ethereum’s maturity and size render it relatively less volatile compared to most of the smaller altcoins, its price direction remains determined by macroeconomics and regulatory statements. Parallel to this, attention in the crypto market is increasingly turning towards promising DeFi alternative Mutuum Finance that can grow further with favorable policy changes.

Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in the sixth phase of presale. Phase 7 nears with a scheduled price increase to $0.04. More than 16320 investors have joined the presale, bringing the total raised to $15.80M. Early predictions point to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) reaching as high as $3 during the next bull run.

Accuracy in Price Discovery

For borrowing, lending, and liquidity protection, Mutuum Finance utilizes Chainlink oracles for token prices such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are redundantly secured for better accuracy. The multi-step process ensures the price data will be as uniform as possible regardless of how challenging the market environment.

Market volatility impacts the collateral management of the protocol directly. LTV and liquidation levels are distinguished based on the stability of assets. Risk assets or tokens have lesser borrowing allowances, and risk-free assets have higher allowances. Reserve multipliers are used proportionally, 10% for less risky, and 35% for riskiest assets, as a cushion without limiting diversification.

Risk and Liquidity Safeguards

The protocol dynamically manages risk and liquidity to efficiently liquidate illiquid positions. Risk exposures are tightly capped, and levels of liquidation are defined. ETH and stablecoins as collateral assets are employed to supply ancillary LTV levels to collateralize risk assets with safer assets. Reserve factors are allocated proportionally across asset classes to maximize opportunity and risk, and to support protocol reserve protection.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is picking up steam as the Fed’s foreseen rate cut highlights liquidity-driven efforts. Stage 6 tokens are selling for $0.035 in advance of Stage 7 coming and demand taking over. With 16,320+ investors and over $15.80M raised, MUTM will thrive on the strength of its lending-driven DeFi model, Chainlink-based price oracles, and risk-averse defenses. In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) is about $4,660 and will be favorably impacted by broader liquidity currents but isn’t quite as big a flier as MUTM’s initial growth has been. Lock up Stage 6 tokens now before the next price increase.

