Best Cryptos to Invest in Right Now: Top Altcoins Whales Are Secretly Hoarding This Week

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 19:30
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.011914-3.67%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001266-1.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001065-0.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00716+1.56%

Whales have been secretly reshuffling their positions, and Pepe Coin and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) have been at the center of it. While altcoins like PEPE have hit the headlines with sporadic pumps in trading, Mutuum Finance stands out due to its growing adoption as well as strategic placement in the decentralized finance ecosystem. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is at presale level 6 and valued at $0.035 after a 16.17% gain over the last stage. 

The initial project believers are already expecting over 300% returns upon launch. Mutuum Finance presale has already exceeded more than $14.6 million and has been bought by more than 15400 investors. While market analysts sift through the latest blockchain hot topics, MUTM’s trajectory this week can serve as a pointer of where smart money is quietly investing. 

PEPE Coin: Market Overview Today

PEPE (PEPE) currently trades at $0.000011. The token has seen a 24-hour trading volume of around $380 million, reflecting high market activity. Despite the recent volatility, PEPE still enjoys a market capitalization of well over $4.7 billion, which makes it one of the top meme coins in market capitalization. While still far below its all-time high price of $0.000028, PEPE is still attracting attention from the crypto world. Of note, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also attracting attention this week as its presale progresses through Phase 6 at a price of $0.035.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance is also offering $100,000 giveaway. The contest will have 10 winners and they will each receive $10,000 worth of Mutuum Finance Tokens. This contest indicates how committed the project is to having a committed community that is long-term.

Mutuum Finance Announces $50K Bug Bounty

As the second step in the direction of security and transparency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) launched a Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. The project team is giving up to a reward of $50,000 USDT to the participants so that they can detect the potential vulnerabilities of the project.

The objective of the bounty program is to acquire suitable coverage of the vulnerability severity levels; there are four severity levels within the project, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical. The project also encompasses commitment by the team to the ecosystem security and investor trust.

Mutuum Finance Expands with Phase 6 Launch of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance is doing phenomenally well in presale, and stage 6 is valued at $0.035. Mutuum Finance will revolutionize DeFi market by creating a financial system that would be applied in the real world. Presale has already crossed over 15400 token holders and over $14.6 million.

Strong Lending Protocol

The platform offers efficiency and lending flexibility both in Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract.

Successful lending is made possible through the intervention of smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending model. In addition, no third party is invoked in the Peer-to-Peer platform and borrowers are matched with lenders independently. It is mainly used with meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention as whales quietly buy up. At $0.035 in presale stage 6, with 15,400+ investors and $14.6M raised, those who entered early are in for huge returns. Its dual lending protocol, $100K giveaway, and $50K bug bounty demonstrate utility as well as security. While meme coins like PEPE are all the rage, MUTM’s functional real-world DeFi application makes it one of the top projects to watch.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05119+5.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-0.11%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Partager
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
FOX Token
FOX$0.03033+0.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994-0.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0939+14.65%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:22
Partager
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin’s early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
Bitcoin
BTC$114,601.91-0.61%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!