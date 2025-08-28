Best Cryptos Under $100 to Watch in 2025 — HBAR, Cardano, VeChain and NEAR Lead Analyst Picks

2025/08/28
Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy under $100 in 2025 are eyeing altcoins that combine accessibility with long-term narratives. Cardano, NEAR, Hedera, VeChain, and MAGACOIN Finance are all drawing attention as options trading under $100 that could see more interest this year.

Cardano (ADA) Holds Institutional Interest

At $0.85, Cardano remains one of the best crypto options under $100 in 2025. Despite a pullback, ADA has gained over 141% year-on-year, with development activity still among the most active in the market.

Grayscale’s Cardano ETF filing adds an institutional layer, suggesting possible future traction. With strong research-driven development and consistent ecosystem upgrades, ADA’s narrative remains centered on adoption and growing recognition.

NEAR Protocol’s Expanding Ecosystem

NEAR Protocol is currently priced at $2.45, making it a budget-friendly pick under $100. NEAR has posted a 31.9% gain over the last 60 days, showing steady progress in both ecosystem development and staking adoption.

Its network efficiency and growing developer community keep it relevant in an increasingly competitive market. As altcoin liquidity returns, NEAR is positioned as one of the more accessible plays in 2025’s digital asset space.

Hedera (HBAR) Drives RWA Tokenization

Hedera, trading at $0.23, is carving out a role in the tokenization market. Its partnership with Swarm enables 24/7 tokenized stock trading for Apple and Tesla, giving it a unique use case among public blockchains.

With Aberdeen Group and other institutions exploring tokenization, Hedera’s relevance to real-world finance is increasing. Its growing stablecoin activity highlights a clear push toward scaling in the $16 trillion-plus tokenized asset market.

VeChain (VET) Expands Utility Through Partnerships

VeChain, at just $0.02, continues to rank among the best crypto to buy under $100 thanks to its mix of utility and enterprise links. Its Stargate staking program drew over $125M, reflecting engaged community participation.

The new integration with Wanchain unlocks cross-chain DeFi functionality, expanding use cases beyond supply chain solutions. Combined with its historically low inflation model, VeChain remains one of the more practical altcoins on the market.

MAGACOIN Finance: Undervalued Gem Under $1

MAGACOIN Finance enters the conversation as an undervalued altcoin priced far below $1. Traders often recall missed opportunities with Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which were once available at similar low levels before wider recognition.

Unlike many meme-inspired tokens, MAGACOIN combines cultural appeal with real DeFi utility, building credibility with audits and transparent tokenomics. For those seeking a low-entry option under $100, MAGACOIN Finance is being compared to early-stage opportunities once overlooked.

One of the Most Talked-About Crypto Presales of 2025

MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become one of the most talked-about crypto presales for 2025. With over 25,000 community members and consistent coverage from crypto analysts, its fundamentals suggest the kind of early-stage strength typically seen in top-tier altcoins before breakout moments.

What Should Traders Do?

For those exploring the best crypto to buy under $100 in 2025, these five altcoins offer a mix of affordability and unique stories. MAGACOIN Finance stands out for those looking for a new entry point, particularly while it remains under $1. Traders interested can learn more through the official channels below:

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/best-cryptos-under-100-to-watch-in-2025-hbar-cardano-vechain-and-near-lead-analyst-picks/

