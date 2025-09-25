The post Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 19:50 Institutional investors are increasingly taking a position in digital assets, as interest in ETFs spikes globally. This involves investors treating digital assets like traditional stocks, and Nasdaq analysts have joined the search for the next gems. According to the Nasdaq analysts, the Remittix and Polkadot tokens could be the best digital assets to buy now. The stance points at the Polkadot asset as a blue-chip infrastructure play and the Remittix tokens’ explosive growth potential. However, when following the Nasdaq selections, here are the key points to consider in digital asset stock selection this season. Institutional Grade Position Of The Polkadot Asset Polkadot has already established a name in the cryptocurrency market, ranking among the top 25, but analysts predict it could expand even further in the near future. The Polkadot 2.0 launch and ecosystem growth over the past few months have positioned the Polkadot coin as a potentially high-performing asset. According to the Nasdaq analysts, Polkadot is a digital asset that could rival stocks like Halliburton (HAL) and Generac (GNRC) in market cap soon. The Polkadot prediction now suggests a potential 5x growth with an incoming surge by 2026. Moreover, institutional adoptions, such as the one from Deutsche Bank, are a significant factor that analysts believe could boost growth. Picking the Polkadot asset in the subsequent stock accumulation could see investors grab even up to 3x in the next few months. How Remittix Has Earned A Position In Nasdaq Analysts Lists As A Digital Asset To Buy As Remittix makes progress with its potential market entry this year, experts continue to show a more optimistic view about why this could be the 40x coin of the year. This is due to Remittix’s reputation as the top presale token so far this year, having… The post Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 19:50 Institutional investors are increasingly taking a position in digital assets, as interest in ETFs spikes globally. This involves investors treating digital assets like traditional stocks, and Nasdaq analysts have joined the search for the next gems. According to the Nasdaq analysts, the Remittix and Polkadot tokens could be the best digital assets to buy now. The stance points at the Polkadot asset as a blue-chip infrastructure play and the Remittix tokens’ explosive growth potential. However, when following the Nasdaq selections, here are the key points to consider in digital asset stock selection this season. Institutional Grade Position Of The Polkadot Asset Polkadot has already established a name in the cryptocurrency market, ranking among the top 25, but analysts predict it could expand even further in the near future. The Polkadot 2.0 launch and ecosystem growth over the past few months have positioned the Polkadot coin as a potentially high-performing asset. According to the Nasdaq analysts, Polkadot is a digital asset that could rival stocks like Halliburton (HAL) and Generac (GNRC) in market cap soon. The Polkadot prediction now suggests a potential 5x growth with an incoming surge by 2026. Moreover, institutional adoptions, such as the one from Deutsche Bank, are a significant factor that analysts believe could boost growth. Picking the Polkadot asset in the subsequent stock accumulation could see investors grab even up to 3x in the next few months. How Remittix Has Earned A Position In Nasdaq Analysts Lists As A Digital Asset To Buy As Remittix makes progress with its potential market entry this year, experts continue to show a more optimistic view about why this could be the 40x coin of the year. This is due to Remittix’s reputation as the top presale token so far this year, having…

Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:31
Crypto News
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 19:50

Institutional investors are increasingly taking a position in digital assets, as interest in ETFs spikes globally.

This involves investors treating digital assets like traditional stocks, and Nasdaq analysts have joined the search for the next gems.

According to the Nasdaq analysts, the Remittix and Polkadot tokens could be the best digital assets to buy now. The stance points at the Polkadot asset as a blue-chip infrastructure play and the Remittix tokens’ explosive growth potential.

However, when following the Nasdaq selections, here are the key points to consider in digital asset stock selection this season.

Institutional Grade Position Of The Polkadot Asset

Polkadot has already established a name in the cryptocurrency market, ranking among the top 25, but analysts predict it could expand even further in the near future. The Polkadot 2.0 launch and ecosystem growth over the past few months have positioned the Polkadot coin as a potentially high-performing asset. According to the Nasdaq analysts, Polkadot is a digital asset that could rival stocks like Halliburton (HAL) and Generac (GNRC) in market cap soon.

The Polkadot prediction now suggests a potential 5x growth with an incoming surge by 2026. Moreover, institutional adoptions, such as the one from Deutsche Bank, are a significant factor that analysts believe could boost growth. Picking the Polkadot asset in the subsequent stock accumulation could see investors grab even up to 3x in the next few months.

How Remittix Has Earned A Position In Nasdaq Analysts Lists As A Digital Asset To Buy

As Remittix makes progress with its potential market entry this year, experts continue to show a more optimistic view about why this could be the 40x coin of the year. This is due to Remittix’s reputation as the top presale token so far this year, having already earned over 8 times its opening presale value.

Whereas, with listing still ahead, Nasdaq analysts believe this could be the best time to buy this digital asset as its utility shows explosive potential. According to these analysts, Remittix’s solution could see a five times accumulation rate after its launch later this year, potentially opening up a 40x spike.

Additionally, a look into the Remittix user base reveals continuous growth that has recently impacted the ecosystem. However, adding everything together, some of the factors that could be fueling the Nasdaq analyst’s optimism in Remittix include:

  • It continuous buying rate as its utility looks into powering the next-gen cross-border payment
  • Referral opportunity to cause a fast spike in user inflow as existing and old users seize the chance to earn more
  • An upcoming exchange listing is scheduled to occur soon this year, which could lead to a price spike.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/nasdaq-best-digital-assets-to-buy-now-are-remittix-polkadot/

