Best Long-Term Crypto Investments 2025: BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid Drive Growth and Presale Momentum

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 21:00
Bonk
BONK$0,00002052-10,07%
XRP
XRP$2,8676-3,61%
BlockDAG

As 2025 picks up speed, people are closely watching the best long term crypto investments that can show both strength and growth. With clearer rules, fresh liquidity from ETFs, and wider adoption across DeFi, gaming, and real-world assets, the market is shifting quickly. While Bitcoin and Ethereum still dominate, other projects are gaining attention this year.

Ripple (XRP) is benefiting from ETF talks, Bonk (BONK) is building new uses beyond memes, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is drawing interest with stablecoin goals, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is creating huge momentum with its presale. 

Each project offers a different angle: regulation, utility, stability, or ecosystem growth. For those tracking the best long term crypto investments of 2025, these names are shaping conversations and creating urgency in today’s market.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG): Presale Success with $410 Million Raised

BlockDAG has quickly become one of 2025’s biggest stories. Its presale numbers are striking: nearly $410 million raised, over 26.4 billion coins sold, and a growing base of more than 312,000 holders.

Unlike many presales that only exist on paper, BlockDAG (BDAG) already has strong adoption. More than 3 million users are mining on the X1 Mobile App, and 20,000 ASIC miners are being shipped worldwide. This shows real use is happening even before the mainnet launch.

Right now, the presale price is fixed at $0.0019. Analysts expect early listings could push the price to $0.05, with longer-term hopes reaching the $1 level. That means strong ROI potential, making BlockDAG one of the standout best long term crypto investments in 2025.

BlockDAG banner 1 3

The upcoming Testnet Awakening on September 25 is another key event. It will test all core features before the full launch, a step that could trigger strong demand. For anyone waiting, the message is clear: the presale window is almost over, and entering at $0.0016 may not be possible again. With presale traction, ecosystem growth, and its next major milestone, BlockDAG stands out in the market.

2. Ripple (XRP): ETF Buzz & Strong Price Levels 

Ripple (XRP) is trading above US$3 and continues to show strength, even when volumes dip. Much of this stems from growing discussions about a possible XRP ETF in the U.S. If approved, this could shift demand by providing access to mainstream institutions.

Analysts also noted a major spike in XRP reserves, with 1.2 billion coins added in a single day. Many view this as an accumulation rather than a sale, demonstrating confidence in future events, whether tied to regulation or product development.

btc2151

Over the last week, XRP has performed better than much of the wider market, securing its spot as one of the best long term crypto investments among large-cap coins. The next resistance zone is near US$3.60. If demand stays steady and ETF hopes continue, XRP may have more room to climb this year.

3. Bonk (BONK): Building Utility with 400+ App Integrations

Bonk (BONK) started as a meme coin but is now pushing into more useful roles. It is integrated into more than 400 apps in the Solana ecosystem. These cover DeFi tools, gaming, and other consumer-facing services, which boost BONK’s practical use.

BONK has also gained attention from bigger names. A multi-coin ETF filing included BONK, and Safety Shot invested $25 million into Bonk.fun. This links BONK more closely to app-based adoption, showing that the project is moving past its meme image.

In terms of price, BONK has delivered weekly gains, but volatility remains. In the last 24 hours, small dips reminded users that risk is still high. Key support levels are between US$0.000018 and US$0.000021. Even with this uncertainty, BONK’s shift toward real utility places it firmly among the best long term crypto investments of 2025 for those willing to take on higher risk.

4. Hyperliquid (HYPE):  Stablecoin Plan & Bold Price Claims 

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is gaining attention with both price strength and bold goals. Currently trading around US$55, it has shown resilience, bouncing back after dips and keeping solid support levels. Daily trading volumes reach hundreds of millions, showing active market participation.

The biggest update is Hyperliquid’s plan to launch its own stablecoin, USDH. The community is voting on who will issue it, marking a significant step in expanding its role in DeFi.

BlockDAG

Influential figures, such as Arthur Hayes, have shared bold predictions. Hayes suggested that if the global stablecoin supply grows above $10 trillion, HYPE could climb to $5,000 under the right conditions. While there are still risks, including dilution and sustainability, the ambition behind HYPE makes it one of the more high-risk but high-reward best long term crypto investments in 2025.

Final Look

Choosing the right crypto in 2025 means balancing short-term buzz with real fundamentals. Ripple (XRP) is showing strength tied to ETF talks, Bonk (BONK) is proving it has genuine use cases beyond memes, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) is aiming for a bigger role with its stablecoin plan.

Still, BlockDAG stands out the most. With nearly $410 million raised, more than 26.4 billion coins sold, a strong mining community, and the Testnet Awakening ahead, it has unmatched presale momentum.

BlockDAG8

Together, these four coins highlight potential future opportunities: regulation, adoption, stability, and presale power. For those watching the best long term crypto investments of 2025, these names could be central to the next growth wave.

