Best Meme Coins to Buy Now: FLOKI, WIF, and DeepSnitch AI for Early-Stage Upside

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 01:40
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-7.85%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009581-7.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003455-9.53%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0069+2.37%
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.794-9.56%

floki main1 Picture background

Meme coins are bleeding hard right now, but that’s usually when the best reloads happen. Volatility cuts both ways, so when the next pump of liquidity hits, memes are often first to rip.

With that in mind, here are three meme coins with the most explosive potential this cycle. FLOKI and WIF could flip green fast, but the third pick, DeepSnitch AI, is still in early presale, small cap, and mixing meme energy with AI utility through five on-chain snitches built to detect early hype, rugs, and track wallets.

Let’s see why this trio sits on the shortlist of the best meme coins to buy now.

Meme coin moonshot + AI utility: Is DeepSnitch AI the best meme coin to buy now?

Everyone’s chasing the best meme coins this cycle, but according to Solidus Labs, 98.7% of Pump.fun tokens are scams or show fraudulent trading activity. This means most apes get dumped on before they even know what hit them.

This is what DeepSnitch AI is being built to fight, using five AI snitches. One tracks wallet flows, another flags rugs, another sniffs manipulative trades, and together they give retail the kind of protection that’s usually locked up in pro trading desks.

DeepSnitch brings real utility, but it also leans fully into meme coin flair. The team isn’t shy about going full throttle on exposure: pumping cash into marketing, lining up KOL coverage, and putting the presale everywhere traders are already looking.

Stage 1 tokens are just $0.01602, already climbing from $0.01571, with $165,000+ raised in days. Pricing ratchets up every round of the DeepSnitch AI presale, so early buyers are locking the floor while they can.

If Pepe ripped +18,500% since its ATL two years ago, what could a meme coin with actual AI utility do?

Floki is down 25%: Is a breakout coming any time soon?

FLOKI’s been bleeding, down about 25% this month, sitting just under $0.0001. On the chart, it is shaping a cup-and-handle that could turn into a breakout run toward $0.0002 if bulls hold the line.

Meanwhile, ads for Valhalla blasted across U.S. TV, .floki domains now accept BNB, new partnerships keep rolling, and stakers just started getting their RICE airdrops. Burns are still on the table, and they usually speed up when markets turn risk-on.

For degens bag-hunting the best meme coins to buy now, FLOKI still earns a spot.

WIF retraces after Powell’s speech: Is a golden cross on the horizon?

WIF’s chart looks just as rough, down about 23% on the month and sitting near $0.83. But like FLOKI, this dip could be a reload zone. The 100-day MA at $0.94 is the level to watch, where WIF has room to squeeze toward $1.20–$1.40, a solid +35% from here.

The dog with the hat is still Solana’s mascot meme, and this matters. On Solana, where fees are almost zero and transactions rip fast, memes trade better than anywhere else. So, as long as Solana keeps pumping, WIF could moon again. This edge alone keeps WIF on every degen watchlist.

AD 4nXccp3Yn2OF2igWzLh6e5Q7BH9tQwO5mF3blDkty7XnRBJGgRO72VIF4m MSvaOp4PjBbY7g90FGsvVrFOzFiJrkfdtF2aHQA94CPVTSK5r YZUCCvX9vHuWvjM

The final verdict: Here’s the best meme coin to buy now 

FLOKI still swings with Viking brand power, even if it’s bleeding in the short term. WIF keeps Solana’s culture lit, running smoother on low fees than the older chains can manage. Both can rip when liquidity floods back.

But if you’re only holding legacy memes, you’re capping your upside.

DeepSnitch is built to keep small traders from getting farmed with five AI snitches ready to track wallets, call rugs, and feed you signals. 

With the presale still at $0.01602 and already past $165,000 raised, DeepSnitch is the asymmetric trade that could outlast the meme cycle entirely.

Visit the official website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale today.

AD 4nXeZc8bpnidC5cFodmKmmd690ix6v Xed98jLfwZXme1HZ7DR0fb2iDx X6gbMaYUXJv0KXJhqIm59es

FAQs

Which meme coins have the most upside right now?

FLOKI and WIF bet on hype, but DeepSnitch AI adds meme coin energy plus AI tools, making it the one with 100x potential.

How does DeepSnitch compare to blue-chip memes like FLOKI and WIF?

Legacy memes pump on culture. DeepSnitch has the same meme virality, but its AI snitches give small traders real protection.

Is this the right time to stack meme coins?

Yes. With rate cuts looming and altcoin liquidity cycles returning, meme coins could rally. FLOKI and WIF are in dip zones, while DeepSnitch is still in its presale at just $0.01602.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,357.25-1.77%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009122-3.71%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002804-9.22%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002667+50.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Partager
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01277-8.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1174-8.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania

DIN Blockchain Partners with DataVLT to Power AI Agents, DAI-Apps with Data Analytics Capabilities