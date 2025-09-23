The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix.

Each of these is trying to solve a different problem in the crypto market, but one in particular is making the biggest noise.

MAGAX: The Meme-to-Earn Powerhouse

Moonshot MAGAX could be one of the best presales to buy with its Meme-to-Earn model. The project rewards meme creators, remixers, and amplifiers directly through its Loomint AI system, which tracks virality and ensures authentic engagement.

To prevent manipulation, Sybil resistance technology is built into the platform, allowing the rewards pool to benefit real users rather than bots.

MAGAX is now in Stage 2 of its presale, with tokens priced at about $0.000293 each. With a 153x ROI expected, it is set to be one of 2025’s best altcoins under $1.

Meanwhile, total supply is capped at one trillion tokens, with allocations set aside for staking rewards, DAO incentives, and regular token burns to help reduce supply over time.

The appeal of this Meme-to-Earn presale lies in its ability to merge culture and finance. Meme coins already have multi-billion market caps, but MAGAX goes further by adding real rewards for participation.

Like any new project, there are risks, especially with meme coin price swings and reliance on AI tools. Even so, the potential gains are significant if the platform grows as planned. This mix of hype and utility is why MAGAX emerges as one of the best presales to buy right now.

Bitcoin Hyper: Making Bitcoin Faster and Smarter

Bitcoin Hyper also comes in the altcoins under $1 list and it is designed to make Bitcoin more useful by adding a Layer-2 scaling solution. This upgrade would allow faster transactions, lower fees, and even smart contracts, all while keeping Bitcoin’s strong security in place.

The project is garnering attention, especially with its 67% APY staking rewards and a focus on long-term expansion. This is the concept of it: Bitcoin is the largest and most reputable blockchain, yet it has poor speed and scaling.

With the resolution of these problems, Bitcoin Hyper would have the potential to make more people use Bitcoin in their daily lives.

However, while Bitcoin Hyper focuses on improving Bitcoin’s speed and scalability, it faces competition from other Layer-2 projects and could be slowed by delays.

In contrast, MAGAX offers a low-cost entry into altcoins under $1 with a unique Meme-to-Earn model, making it the better choice for those looking for the best presale to buy right now.

Remittix: Payments Meet DeFi

Positioned as a “PayFi” platform, Remittix qualifies to be in the best presale to buy race as it seeks to provide low-cost remittances, fiat and crypto wallet integrations, and partnerships with global payment networks.

At a presale price of $0.113, Remittix has already raised over $26M USDT, signaling strong early support, positioning it as one of the altcoins under $1 to buy. If the project is successful, it would bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, allowing global payments to be quicker and more convenient among ordinary users.

However, similar to other payment-centered projects, it is subject to issues such as strict regulation and stiff competition from established players.

Still, most regard it as a great competitor among new presales, and it is frequently brought up in talks about the best presale to buy, along with MAGAX.

Why MAGAX Headlines the Pack?

Presales always come with a higher risk because they are early-stage projects, but they also offer some of the biggest rewards for those who spot winners early. In 2025, new altcoins under $1 like MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix show how crypto continues to evolve.

MAGAX stands out as the best presale to buy thanks to its unique Meme-to-Earn model, low entry price, and strong community appeal. As such, investors looking for both excitement and utility may find it the most promising choice.

Don’t wait until the price escalates; get in on the MAGAX presale today and secure an early position in one of 2025’s most talked-about altcoins.

Be part of the Moonshot MAGAX Presale Community

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)