As the European crypto scene matures under the new MiCA framework and growing mainstream adoption, public relations has become the bridge between blockchain projects and the audiences that matter most — investors, users, and regulators. But not all PR agencies are built alike. The best ones combine crypto-native expertise, regulatory awareness, multilingual skills, and creative storytelling to cut through noise and build credibility.

This 2025 updated list reviews the top PR agencies for crypto and Web3 in Europe, highlighting their strengths, case studies, and best-fit scenarios.

Specifics of Crypto PR in Europe

PR in crypto is different from traditional public relations. It thrives on speed, complexity, and credibility — but in Europe, it comes with an added layer of regulatory nuance, cultural diversity, and media fragmentation.

Regulation (MiCA)The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA) raises the bar for transparency and compliance. PR messaging must avoid misleading claims and focus on clear, trust-building communication. Fragmented Media LandscapeEurope isn’t one market but dozens. German media, French outlets, and UK publications all have different expectations. Successful campaigns localize messaging per region. The performance of the media is equally important. The recent study confirmed that choosing the right media mix is as important as the story itself — a misaligned outlet can waste visibility, while the right placement can multiply traction. Cultural SensitivitiesNorthern Europe often values sustainability and compliance-focused narratives. Southern Europe favors community, creativity, and lifestyle messaging. Agencies must adapt tone and content accordingly. Multilingual ReachPR in Europe requires translation and cultural adaptation. English alone rarely secures deep traction. Trust Over HypeEuropean audiences lean cautious compared to the US or Asia. Educational, transparent storytelling tends to outperform short-term hype campaigns.

The following six PR agencies have been ranked the best in the crypto and Web3 industries in Europe.

1. Outset PR — Data-Driven Boutique PR With a Hands-On Touch

Why they lead Europe in 2025: Outset PR is a unique PR agency blending analytics-driven campaigns with boutique-style collaboration. Founded by crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, the agency acts like a workshop building every campaign to fit the market context and client goals.

Strengths: Media targeting via discoverability, domain authority, and viral potential. Tailored pitches that match each outlet’s editorial tone. Real-time trend monitoring and daily analytics for adaptive campaigns.

Case Studies: Step App: user engagement boosts in UK and Europe ChangeNOW: 40% customer base increase. StealthEX: 26 tier-1 features and 3.62B estimated media reach.



Best For: Blockchain or AI startups that want visible results and collaborative campaigns that feel like in-house work.

2. Lunar Strategy — Europe’s Creative Growth Hackers

Based in Portugal with a Europe-wide presence, Lunar Strategy has made waves by combining PR with Web3 growth hacking tactics. They specialize in fast, creative campaigns that spark buzz.

Strengths: Influencer collaborations, rapid execution, social-first strategies.

Case Studies: NFT and GameFi campaigns for GameStarter and PixelPix, where influencer pushes drove viral chatter and token demand.

Best For: Startups needing speed, agility, and influencer-powered awareness.

3. Melrose PR — Thought Leadership Champions

Though US-based, Melrose PR works actively with European clients and earns a spot here for its unique emphasis on thought leadership.

Strengths: Executive positioning via interviews, contributed articles, and podcasts.

Notable Clients: Privacy leaders like Horizen and Beam.

Best For: Founders and execs wanting to become trusted industry voices.

4. GuerrillaBuzz — Israel’s Guerrilla PR Wizards With EU Reach

GuerrillaBuzz stands out for their unconventional tactics. They combine viral stunts with SEO-first PR campaigns, helping crypto projects dominate search rankings.

Strengths: Guerrilla marketing creativity, long-term SEO authority building.

Client Base: Multiple blockchain startups credit them with breaking out of obscurity.

Best For: Teams that want bold, memorable campaigns plus organic growth.

5. FINPR Agency — Wide Media Reach

With offices in Europe and beyond, FINPR provides guaranteed placements in 300+ outlets, making them a visibility-first choice.

Strengths: Affordable packages, wide media coverage, community marketing.

Best For: Startups on a budget needing fast, assured PR exposure.

6. Ctrl PR — EU-Focused Crypto PR Agency

Ctrl PR positions itself as a Europe-native blockchain PR partner. Their campaigns combine crypto-native storytelling with regulatory awareness — crucial under MiCA.

Strengths: European regulatory sensitivity, strong blockchain media network.

Best For: Teams wanting PR campaigns tailored for EU investors and media.

Best Crypto & Web3 PR Agencies in Europe

Agency

Distinction

Best For

Outset PR

Data-driven, boutique precision

ROI-driven startups & enterprises

Lunar Strategy

Creative influencer-driven campaigns

Startups craving speed & buzz

PRLab

Storytelling & positioning

Long-term branding & investor clarity

Melrose PR

Thought leadership

Founders/executives seeking authority

GuerrillaBuzz

Guerrilla stunts + SEO authority

Bold campaigns with lasting impact

FINPR

Guaranteed placements

Budget-conscious startups

Ctrl PR

EU-focused + regulatory awareness

Projects navigating Europe’s MiCA climate

Final Thoughts

In 2025, European crypto PR is defined by adaptability: the ability to navigate regulations, localize campaigns, and balance trust with traction.

Outset PR leads the way with its verifiable, analytics-backed campaigns.

Lunar Strategy and GuerrillaBuzz bring creative energy and viral reach.

PRLab and Melrose PR ensure credibility through storytelling and thought leadership.

FINPR and Ctrl PR offer practical, EU-focused solutions.

For blockchain and Web3 founders, the right choice depends on your goals: measurable ROI, creative buzz, credibility, or broad coverage. But one thing is clear — in Europe’s crowded crypto space, PR is no longer optional, it’s mission-critical.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.