Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Dominates SpacePay, Subbd and Snorter with $387M Presale

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 22:00
BlockDAG

Crypto presales are where fortunes are often made, but only a handful truly set themselves apart. As we head deeper into 2025, a few names are commanding real attention, but only one has the scale, the presence, and the momentum to define the year. BlockDAG is positioning itself far ahead of every other presale contender, turning industry events and whale action into a stage for growth that few can match.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t other projects worth watching. SpacePay is pushing for real-world payment adoption, Subbd is building around AI and creators, and Snorter is targeting meme coin trading bots. Each has a role in the market, but when it comes to the Best presale crypto 2025, BlockDAG is already proving to be the frontrunner.

1. BlockDAG: All Eyes on TOKEN2049

BlockDAG’s run through 2025 has been impossible to ignore. The project has raised more than $387 million in its presale, with over 25 billion coins sold. At its current price of $0.03 in batch 30, early investors from $0.001 entry points are already up 2,900%. Even at today’s level, the projected launch target of $0.05 still leaves room for over 1,566% ROI. With a 2049% bonus running until October 1 to mark its Platinum Partnership at TOKEN2049 Singapore, the FOMO couldn’t be stronger.

What makes BlockDAG different is its ability to pair hype with delivery. The team already has more than 3 million users mining through the X1 app, while thousands of X10 miners are being shipped worldwide. Its presence at TOKEN2049 is designed as a complete takeover, with a 72 sqm booth, floor-to-ceiling branding, and sponsorship visibility across the event. This isn’t about being noticed; it’s about dominating the conversation.

Whale action is only adding more fuel. Two huge entries of $4.4 million and $4.3 million have reset the leaderboard, creating a rush where every batch feels like the last chance to secure a position. For those who are serious about the Best presale crypto 2025, BlockDAG is not just an option, it is the one project defining the year.

2. SpacePay (SPAY): Pushing Crypto Into Retail

SpacePay is aiming at a clear problem: how to make crypto spending easier for everyday merchants. The project allows businesses to accept crypto payments without new hardware, using their existing card terminals with just a software update. Transactions are converted instantly into fiat with a fee as low as 0.5%, and the system supports over 325 wallets. This kind of direct real-world utility has helped the presale raise around $1.2 million so far.

The token’s appeal comes from solving adoption barriers and targeting retail payments directly. With origins in London, SpacePay positions itself as a bridge between crypto holders and merchants who still rely on traditional systems. Its presale is building momentum, and with a focus on reducing costs for businesses, there’s a strong case for continued growth. Still, when compared to the scale of BlockDAG’s $387 million presale and global takeover strategy, SpacePay feels like a project on the sidelines.

3. Subbd (SUBBD): AI Meets the Creator Economy

Subbd is another presale gaining traction, particularly among creators who want to monetize directly without intermediaries. The project is combining AI tools with Web3, giving more than 2,000 creators with a combined 250 million followers new ways to engage audiences. Its presale has crossed the $1 million mark, with tokens priced around $0.0551–$0.0562. Forecasts suggest possible highs of $0.44 by the end of 2025 and even $2.50 by 2030 if adoption expands.

The token has a supply of 1 billion and offers staking rewards, often advertised around 20% APY. Beyond that, holders get access to AI-powered features, governance rights, and exclusive creator perks. Subbd’s story is one of steady growth and niche appeal in the content space. However, while its upside is notable, the scale and momentum are nowhere near BlockDAG’s. Investors eyeing the Best presale crypto 2025 will find Subbd worth watching but unlikely to compete with the numbers and visibility BlockDAG is pulling.

4. Snorter (SNORT): Trading Bots for Meme Coins

Snorter has carved out a clear identity by targeting meme coin traders on Solana with its Telegram-based sniping bot. The presale has raised over $2 million, with tokens priced between $0.0995–$0.1009. Its bot provides features like reduced trading fees (0.85% compared to 1.5%), MEV protection, copy trading, portfolio analytics, and staking rewards. For retail traders, it’s about getting access to tools that normally feel out of reach.

image 2 15

The project also promises big yields through staking, with some sources citing APYs above 146% and even higher in early dynamic pools. Price forecasts put Snorter around $0.65 by the end of 2025, with some suggesting it could push past $1.21 or more by 2026. The focus is narrow but appealing for traders in the meme coin market. Even so, it doesn’t hold the same presale scale, branding power, or whale support that BlockDAG commands. In the context of the Best presale crypto 2025, Snorter is interesting, but BlockDAG remains the clear leader.

Summing Up

Presales in 2025 are drawing serious interest, with SpacePay targeting payments, Subbd building for creators, and Snorter serving meme coin traders. Each project has a narrative and a niche. They have raised millions and offer different kinds of utility. For investors who want exposure across new tokens, these names deserve attention.

But only one project has proven that it can turn momentum into a market-defining presence. BlockDAG’s $387 million presale, whale entries, and TOKEN2049 Singapore domination make it stand out as the only project setting the pace for the year. The ROI potential is already visible, the ecosystem is in motion, and the 2049% bonus only adds more urgency. For anyone deciding where to place their bets on the Best presale crypto 2025, BlockDAG isn’t just ahead, it’s the presale that everyone else is chasing.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
