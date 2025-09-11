Best Presale Crypto in 2025: BlockDAG, Hyper, and BZIL

2025/09/11
Presales often create attention without showing much progress. But in 2025, some projects are rewriting the story by delivering working products before launch. These coins are not waiting for the future; they are already building today. This shift makes presales less about waiting and more about real usage.

The best presale crypto coins leading this trend are BlockDAG, Hyper, and BZIL. Each brings a different strength, whether in scaling networks, expanding DeFi, or linking digital rewards with retail. What sets them apart is proof that development is active, users are engaged, and growth is steady. Let’s examine how these projects are transforming presales into something more than just early promises.

1. BlockDAG: The Presale Crypto Already Running at Scale

BlockDAG is setting a new standard for presale projects. Where most coins remain at the idea stage, BlockDAG (BDAG) has already proven its progress. It has raised over $403 million and entered Batch 30, with the presale price now at $0.03. This marks an impressive 2,900% surge since its very first batch. Over 26.1 billion coins have been sold, making it one of the most successful presales of 2025.

The project has a working infrastructure that is live and in use. More than 19,700 X-series miners, including the X10, X30, and X100 units, have been sold. On the mobile front, the X1 Miner app attracts over 3 million daily users mining BDAG. Its upgraded V4 dashboard, Explorer, Academy, and TRADEBDAG tools are all open, showing clear functionality beyond the promise stage.

BlockDAG’s presale setup enables growth to be measured. Starting at $0.001, it has steadily advanced through 30 batches, each reflecting demand and progress. Unlike projects that only raise funds, BlockDAG is actively scaling networks while building out hardware and software.

The project’s upcoming deployment event in Singapore will mark the transition from presale hype to operational systems. In celebration of this event, BDAG’s price has been reduced to just $0.0013 for a limited time. Instead of promoting plans, BlockDAG offers access to something already operational.

This combination of real-world miners, mobile mining at scale, and engaged communities demonstrates why BlockDAG is being hailed as the best presale crypto coin of 2025. With strong adoption and visible results, it represents a presale that is no longer about waiting, but about joining a system already in motion.

2. Hyper: Building Toward DeFi Expansion

Hyper started as a derivatives platform but is now aiming for a bigger role. Reports suggest it is preparing to grow into a Layer-2 DeFi hub. While no official launch date has been set, the team is teasing an airdrop event connected to platform activity, expected in September. This has already sparked interest across its community. Hyper’s online groups have grown to more than 120,000 users, and its testnet recorded a sharp increase in validator activity toward the end of August.

At the presale stage, Hyper trades at $0.018, with plans to reach $0.028 before October. Alongside this, there are ongoing talks about a Chainlink integration, which could boost reliability, and a large DEX listing before the year ends.

These developments have made Hyper one of the more exciting projects for those focused on early DeFi growth. While it does not yet have the complete setup BlockDAG already shows, Hyper’s steady traction keeps it firmly in the spotlight.

3. BZIL: Linking Web3 Rewards With Retail

BZIL is carving a unique position by combining metaverse features with real-world shopping benefits. Its system allows users to earn BZIL coins by completing in-app activities and then spending them with retail partners. This idea gained serious traction in August, when the team announced a partnership with a Southeast Asian shopping app that serves 4 million monthly users.

As of September 2025, the presale price is $0.009. About 70% of its total 8 billion coin supply has already been allocated. The team has also launched a beta version of the BZIL app in Singapore and Malaysia. Early data indicate strong daily activity, with users actively scanning receipts, participating in surveys, and checking into physical stores. These tasks offer rewards while also directly connecting brands with consumers.

What makes BZIL stand out is its ease of use. The model feels familiar to anyone who has used loyalty programs. This simplicity may help BZIL transition from niche appeal to mainstream adoption.

Final Thoughts

Presales used to mean waiting for promises to be delivered. That idea is changing in 2025. The best presale crypto projects now show working systems, live users, and clear growth before exchange listings. BlockDAG leads this change, having raised over $403 million, sold 26.1 billion coins, and has millions already mining daily. Its strong setup makes it the standout example of presales moving into real use.

Hyper and BZIL also show growth, whether in DeFi tools or linking digital rewards with retail apps. Together, they prove presales can be more than early hype. For those watching the next big steps in crypto, these three projects are shaping what presales look like today and in the future.

