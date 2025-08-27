Best Presales to Buy as Trump’s WLFI Token Launches on September 1

As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

The post Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Financial CEO Greg King argued that the future of stablecoins will be shaped by Solana, rather than Ethereum. King stated that Solana stands out in terms of speed and transaction capacity. “Solana is faster than Ethereum. Frankly, when I saw the discussion of stablecoins being built largely on Ethereum, I thought it was a huge oversight. Solana will be the story of the future for stablecoins,” he said. King noted that Solana is among the top five cryptocurrency markets and that many analysts believe it has the potential to dethrone Ethereum. However, he added that this view is highly controversial within the crypto ecosystem. According to experts, Solana is increasingly preferred for tokenization and stablecoin use thanks to its high transaction speed and scalability. Ethereum, on the other hand, is attempting to address some of its disadvantages against its competitors with layer-2 solutions. Many layer-2 solutions claim to possess the security of the ETH network, enabling much faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions on their own networks and then sending them in bulk to the ETH network. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/investment-company-ceo-says-solana-over-ethereum-explains-why/
Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

The post Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) recently broke through to a new all-time high above $4,900 before undergoing a correction. As of now, the asset trades at $4,520, reflecting an 8.9% pullback from its peak but still up 7.6% over the past week. The move follows weeks of strong upward momentum that returned ETH to price levels unseen since the 2021 bull cycle. While Ethereum’s long-term trend remains upward, analysts are examining short-term patterns to explain the market’s current volatility. One such perspective comes from XWIN Research Japan, a contributor to CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, highlighting how recurring liquidation cycles are shaping ETH’s price action, particularly around the beginning of each week. Ethereum’s “Monday Trap” and the Risks of Excessive Leverage According to the analysis, Ethereum’s leveraged markets show a recurring rhythm tied to liquidation events. Leveraged long positions, bets that the price will continue rising, have often been caught in sudden reversals, forcing liquidations that amplify downward moves. During April and June 2025, ETH saw long liquidations spike beyond 300,000 ETH in a single day as sharp downturns triggered cascading sell-offs. XWIN Research Japan noted a striking weekly pattern: Mondays consistently show the highest liquidation volumes, followed by Sundays and Fridays. In contrast, Saturdays record the lowest, likely due to reduced market activity. This cycle, often referred to as the “Monday Trap,” suggests that traders carrying leveraged positions from the weekend are particularly vulnerable once institutional and retail flows re-enter early in the week. “Carrying weekend optimism into Monday’s higher-volume sessions is risky,” the analyst observed, emphasizing that short-term leverage magnifies losses in predictable ways. For long-term investors, this cycle is less about price direction and more about understanding the risks of excessive leverage in a highly liquid market. Technical Levels and Broader Market Outlook From a technical standpoint, Ethereum’s price correction is being…
Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest crypto event, is fast approaching. And you still have the chance to secure your Early Bird pass for just US$499.
