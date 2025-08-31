Bet on UFC With ETH & USDC: Top MMA Crypto Sportsbooks

2025/08/31
UFC remains one of the biggest draws in sports betting worldwide. From blockbuster pay-per-view cards to Fight Night events, fans are always looking for ways to back their favorite fighters. In 2025, crypto betting has become the fastest-growing way to wager on MMA—especially with Ethereum (ETH) and USD Coin (USDC).

These tokens deliver the best of both worlds: ETH provides decentralized power and global adoption, while USDC gives price stability and dollar-pegged value. Together, they make UFC betting faster, safer, and more private than traditional sportsbooks.

Below, we explore the top MMA crypto sportsbooks where you can bet on the UFC with ETH and USDC.

1. Dexsport — Best Web3 UFC Sportsbook With ETH & USDC

Dexsport.io is the most innovative Web3-native sportsbook supporting ETH, USDC, and 30+ other cryptocurrencies. It allows players to connect wallets like MetaMask or Trust Wallet to start betting instantly, with no KYC and no restrictions.

Why It Stands Out:

  • Full UFC coverage: moneylines, over/under rounds, method of victory, live props

  • Accepts ETH, USDC, BTC, TRX, TON, and more

  • Transparent on-chain bet desk with verifiable results

  • Live streaming, even without an active deposit

  • Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic for security

  • Promotions: weekly cashback, Turbo Combos, freebets

Best for: Bettors who want privacy, speed, and multi-chain support in MMA betting.

Boost Your Odds, Stack Your Rewards — Try Dexsport Platform Now

2. Stake — Licensed Crypto Sportsbook With Deep UFC Markets

Stake is one of the most recognized brands in crypto betting, with full UFC coverage and global licensing. It accepts ETH, USDC, and several other cryptos, offering a user-friendly interface and fast payouts.

Highlights:

  • Licensed and regulated in multiple regions

  • UFC markets: pre-fight, live in-play, and special props

  • VIP program with reload bonuses and exclusive rewards

  • Accepts ETH, USDC, BTC, and more

  • KYC may apply depending on location

Best for: Players who want regulation and trust with crypto convenience.

3. BC.Games — Community-Focused UFC Betting With Bonuses

BC.Games is known for its social features and daily bonuses, but it also provides excellent UFC betting coverage. It supports ETH and USDC, alongside dozens of other cryptos.

Key Features:

  • UFC odds with live props and alternative markets

  • Accepts ETH, USDC, TRX, TON, BTC, and stablecoins

  • Bonuses: faucet, rakeback, daily wheel, loyalty tiers

  • Minimal KYC for most players

  • Engaged community with chatrooms and leaderboards

Best for: Bettors who enjoy crypto rewards alongside UFC action.

4. BetFury — MMA Betting With Crypto + Staking Rewards

BetFury merges DeFi mechanics with a full sportsbook, allowing UFC fans to bet with ETH and USDC while earning passive income from staking its native BFG token.

What You Get:

  • UFC coverage: Fight Nights, PPVs, prelims

  • ETH, USDC, BTC, TON, and BNB supported

  • Cashback, missions, and faucet system

  • Passive rewards from BFG staking

  • No KYC under normal use

Best for: Bettors who want to combine crypto betting with staking income.

5. Thunderpick — Esports-Like UFC Sportsbook With ETH & USDC

Thunderpick is designed with a sleek, esports-style interface but has expanded into UFC betting. It supports ETH and USDC alongside other tokens, making it perfect for players who like modern betting UIs.

Why Choose Thunderpick:

  • Clean and fast live odds display

  • UFC betting on main cards and undercards

  • ETH, USDC, BTC, and altcoin support

  • Optional KYC depending on activity

Best for: MMA fans who want a fast, modern interface for UFC betting.

 Best UFC Crypto Sportsbooks (ETH & USDC)

Platform

ETH Support

USDC Support

No KYC

UFC Coverage

Standout Feature

Dexsport

Yes

Yes

Yes

Full card + live props

Fully decentralized, on-chain transparency

Stake

Yes

Yes

Partial

Full UFC coverage

Licensed, VIP rewards

BC.Games

Yes

Yes

Yes*

UFC + live props

Bonuses, faucet, community features

BetFury

Yes

Yes

Yes*

UFC + prelims

Staking rewards + sportsbook hybrid

Thunderpick

Yes

Yes

Partial

UFC cards + live odds

Esports-style interface

Final Thoughts

Betting on the UFC with ETH and USDC in 2025 is easier than ever, offering fast deposits, instant payouts, and no KYC access on top platforms.

  • Dexsport.io is the best for Web3 privacy and on-chain transparency.

  • Stake adds the backing of licensing and regulation.

  • BC.Games and BetFury combine UFC betting with crypto rewards and staking perks.

  • Thunderpick delivers a modern, sleek betting interface for fight fans.

Whether you’re wagering on the next UFC title fight or a Fight Night upset, these sportsbooks give you the edge with ETH and USDC betting support.

FAQ Section

Which sportsbooks let me bet on UFC with ETH and USDC?

The best platforms include Dexsport, Stake, BC.Games, BetFury, and Thunderpick, all of which support Ethereum and USDC for UFC betting.

Do I need KYC to bet on UFC with crypto?

Not always. Platforms like Dexsport and BetFury are fully KYC-free, while others like Stake may require verification depending on jurisdiction or withdrawal size.

What UFC betting markets are available with crypto?Markets include moneyline, method of victory, over/under rounds, first-round finish, and live props during fights.

Is USDC better than ETH for UFC betting?They complement each other: USDC provides price stability as a dollar-pegged stablecoin, while ETH is widely adopted and integrates seamlessly with Web3 wallets.

Are payouts fast with ETH and USDC?Yes. Both ETH and USDC allow near-instant deposits and withdrawals, with most platforms processing payouts in under 10 minutes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
