BetWay Signs Fabrizio, DraftKings Buys NFL Buzz – Spartans Builds Casino for the Bull Run

BetWay Signs Fabrizio, DraftKings Buys NFL Buzz While Spartans Builds The Casino for This Bull Run & Beyond

What do you make of DraftKings pushing into the NFL season with celebrity campaigns and investor buzz, while BetWay rolls out fresh UK promos and signs Fabrizio Romano to raise global visibility? Both are doing plenty to hold attention, but players are looking for the best betting site that goes further than flashy offers and one-off deals.

That’s where Spartans steps in, it is a crypto-first betting hub designed to thrive in today’s cycle and the next. With instant withdrawals, daily bonuses, and full support for crypto and fiat, it’s already tuned for mass adoption and built to scale globally.

Spartans: Built for This Bull Run

Spartans is setting itself apart by building a platform that doesn’t just work for today’s cycle but for every cycle to come. The idea is simple: a crypto-first casino and sportsbook that also supports fiat, delivers instant payouts, and rewards activity every single day. Instead of patching old systems to keep up, Spartans has built a framework ready for the next bull run and the ones that follow.

At its core, Spartans is designed to be the best betting site for players who want both speed and variety. With more than 5,963 games from 43+ providers, it blends slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and crash titles with a sportsbook covering football, basketball, cricket, UFC, tennis, and more. Everything sits under one login, making it easier to play and bet without juggling multiple platforms.

The presale adds a powerful incentive for early adopters. Spartans’ presale is live now, offering access before full fiat integration and global scaling take hold. Buyers get direct entry into the platform’s growth, while also unlocking benefits tied to its giveaways, including the headline Lamborghini challenge. As with past crypto bull runs, the projects that launch in sync with market momentum tend to capture the most upside, and Spartans is positioning itself right at that intersection.

Looking forward, Spartans is structured for scale. From 300% welcome bonuses and daily reloads to a full affiliate program with revenue share and CPA options, the system rewards both players and promoters. For those searching for the best betting site in a bull market built on speed, rewards, and trust, Spartans makes a clear case.

DraftKings Stays Aggressive in 2025

DraftKings continues to push hard heading into the NFL season. CEO Jason Robins is set to speak at the BofA Securities Gaming & Lodging Conference on September 4, giving investors fresh insight into strategy. The Q2 report already showed strong momentum with revenue hitting $1.51B, a 36.9% year-over-year rise, and EPS of $0.30 beating expectations. Institutional players are active too, with firms like Allspring Global Investments building large positions while others trim stakes. Analysts keep the stock at a “Moderate Buy,” with targets ranging from $53 to $64.

On the consumer side, DraftKings is doubling down on promotions. New signups can bet $5 to unlock $300 in bonus bets plus discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket, right in time for Week 1. A new campaign with LeBron James and Kevin Hart boosts brand presence, though the loss of The Volume partnership to Hard Rock Bet shows competition is heating up. Still, DraftKings is determined to remain a best betting site contender in both markets, financial and player-facing.

BetWay Doubles Down on 2025

BetWay is keeping itself visible this September with new UK-facing offers and global marketing moves. The operator is currently running a 125 free spins deal with no wagering requirements on a £10 stake, giving casual players a reason to jump in. While its early payout feature isn’t being promoted right now, BetWay still stands out for its strong live betting platform that covers in-play action across major sports with quick updates and smooth functionality.

On the corporate side, BetWay’s parent company Super Group will hold an Investor Day in London on September 18, giving stakeholders a look at upcoming strategy. The brand also brought football insider Fabrizio Romano onboard as a global ambassador, strengthening its reach with fans worldwide. Together, these moves underline BetWay’s push to remain a best betting site contender in both Europe and global markets. The mix of consumer promos and investor engagement keeps it firmly in the race with bigger names.

Parting Thoughts

DraftKings is keeping investors tuned in with a strong Q2 report, analyst attention, and NFL-focused promotions backed by stars like LeBron James and Kevin Hart. BetWay is pushing forward with free spin offers, live betting strength, and a new global ambassador in Fabrizio Romano, while also preparing for its September Investor Day. Both brands are staying active, but players looking for more than marketing will ask where the real edge is.

That answer is Spartans. Spartans is fully crypto-first, supports fiat, and runs with instant withdrawals and daily rewards. For anyone chasing the best betting site that can match the pace of crypto’s next cycle and every one after, Spartans is already ahead of the curve.

Find Out More About Spartans:

Website: https://spartans.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spartans/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/SpartansBet

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SpartansBet

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.