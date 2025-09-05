Big BTC Breakout Brewing? Bitcoin Prepares for ATH Retest

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/05 18:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+1.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,615.55+1.80%
Aethir
ATH$0.03093+2.38%

TL;DR

  • Bitcoin trades under $113K, testing resistance after rebounding from late August lows near $108K.
  • Analysts highlight breakout above descending trendline, with $116K next target and $124K retest possible.
  • On-chain netflows show steady outflows, suggesting accumulation and reduced selling pressure during the recovery.

Bitcoin Holds Near $113K

Bitcoin jumped past $112,000 earlier today after rebounding from late August lows of around $107,000. At press time, BTC is priced at $112,400 with daily trading volume of $42 billion. The move marks a 2% gain in the last 24 hours and a 1% rise over the past week.

In fact, the recovery follows a pullback from the recent all-time high near $124,000. Analysts note that liquidity was taken at those levels, and the market is now testing key resistance. Michaël van de Poppe remarked,

Charts show overhead resistance levels at $114.7K, $116.8K, $119.9K, and the all-time high of $124.3K. A move through $114.7K–$116.8K would confirm momentum and open the way for another retest of $124K.

On the downside, immediate support stands at $111.5K and $108.9K. A broader accumulation zone remains between $100.9K–$102.4K, which could come back into play if current resistance levels reject price action.

Analysts Confirm Breakout

Rekt Capital pointed to Bitcoin’s move above a descending trendline that had capped the price since mid-August. They wrote,

Bitcoin BTC price chartSource: Rekt Capital/X

According to this view, holding above $113K is critical for further gains. A confirmed close above this level may push BTC toward $116K in the short term and back to $124K if momentum builds.

Netflows Signal Accumulation

On-chain data shows continued negative netflows, meaning more BTC is leaving exchanges than entering. In late August, outflows peaked near -30K BTC as the price slipped to $108K, suggesting accumulation during weakness.

Bitcoin Exchange Netflow (Total) - All ExchangesSource: CryptoQuant

Notably, that trend has persisted into September, with steady outflows supporting the rebound toward $113K. With fewer BTC available on exchanges, selling pressure appears reduced. Analysts caution that if netflows turn positive near $113K–$116K, it could indicate profit-taking.

Bitcoin is in consolidation just below the resistance of $113K. Should the level hold, strength is indicated balance-wise by technical signals and flows on the blockchain. A clearing of $116K would increase the strength of the retesting of $124K high, and failure may shift the concentration to the $102K support zone.

The post Big BTC Breakout Brewing? Bitcoin Prepares for ATH Retest appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.436+1.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06183+2.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.03%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Partager
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$206.82-0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.64+1.96%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001593+9.25%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4203+0.62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0186+2.25%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?