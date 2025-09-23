The post Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week. Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344. Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account. “Strategy purchased 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, at approximately $117,344 per Bitcoin, generating a 26% BTC Return in 2025 YTD. As of September 21, 2025, we hold 639,835 BTC purchased for approximately $47.33 billion at approximately $73,971 per Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-makes-another-big-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/The post Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week. Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344. Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account. “Strategy purchased 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, at approximately $117,344 per Bitcoin, generating a 26% BTC Return in 2025 YTD. As of September 21, 2025, we hold 639,835 BTC purchased for approximately $47.33 billion at approximately $73,971 per Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-makes-another-big-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/

Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details…

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:07
Bitcoin
BTC$112,595.53-2.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016815-3.45%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199-5.23%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001936-12.87%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-1.94%

Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week.

Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344.

Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-makes-another-big-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01191-10.45%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.892-5.77%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15768-4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03262-6.26%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.010422-6.11%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26232-14.75%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4112-5.86%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months