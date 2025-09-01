Big Bull Michael Saylor Signals Again: Bitcoin Announcement Possible Tomorrow

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:35

Michael Saylor, founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, once again shared Saylor Tracker data and used the phrase “Bitcoin is still on sale” on his social media account.

It’s noteworthy that MicroStrategy typically releases new data on Bitcoin purchases the next day after Saylor’s posts. The market interpreted this post as suggesting a new purchase announcement could be coming next week.

The company’s current portfolio is as follows:

  • Total Value: $69 billion
  • Total BTC: 632,457 BTC
  • Average Purchase Price: $71,170
  • Total Return: +53.29% (approximately $23.98 billion profit)

According to portfolio data, the company’s Bitcoin purchases have increased significantly over the past year. The price of BTC rose from $50,000 to $109,094 between September 2024 and August 2025, while MicroStrategy shares reached $510 from $78 during the same period.

In addition, the ratio of the company’s performance to BTC is as follows:

  • MicroStrategy Shares: +152.54%
  • Bitcoin: +90.40%
  • Relative Performance: +62.14 points

It is stated that MicroStrategy purchases an average of 342 BTC every day and spends an average of $37.4 million per day for this.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-signals-again-bitcoin-announcement-possible-tomorrow/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001208-2.34%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002635-7.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227-4.95%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada’s trade imbalance blew wide open in the second quarter of 2025, ballooning by C$19.84 billion to hit a record C$21.16 billion, according to Statistics Canada. That’s the largest current account deficit ever recorded. The plunge came as goods exports collapsed and foreign capital rushed out. The current account includes trade, cross-border services, investment income, […]
Chainbase
C$0.22889+2.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20785-0.68%
Everscale
EVER$0.0101-2.32%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:09
Partager
Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Cryptocurrency investors are shifting their focus to assets that offer both financial growth and stable price value. With Bitcoin stuck at $110,000, some investors are switching to alternative coins that they believe are worth investing in now and could gain significant attention soon, aiming to achieve the same level of success as Bitcoin and potentially […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006344-15.03%
XRP
XRP$2.7375-3.08%
SOON
SOON$0.2458-1.40%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Optimism price prediction 2025–2031: Will OP token gain momentum?

How does the US government put GDP data on the blockchain?