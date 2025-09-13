Big Developments You Can’t Ignore

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:55
NEAR
NEAR$2,787+2,12%
Threshold
T$0,01669+2,20%
SIX
SIX$0,02166+0,83%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00198967+2,04%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0,001418+3,57%
AltcoinsBlockchain
  • 12 September 2025
  • |
  • 19:48

Pi Network has rolled out version 20 of its blockchain protocol on the testnet, a move that sparked renewed discussion within its community and a slight bump in Pi Coin’s market value.

The adjustment represents the first of several planned upgrades expected to culminate in version 23, a key milestone before the network can fully transition to Mainnet.

Unlike previous updates that drew little attention, this version caught the eye of analysts and longtime followers. Crypto advocate Dr. Altcoin flagged the change as a signal that the project’s technical framework is steadily advancing. For millions of mobile miners who still operate in Pi’s enclosed ecosystem, even incremental updates carry symbolic weight as signs of progress.

Pi’s unique position-combining grassroots mining with growing institutional interest-has kept it on investor watchlists. Recently, a large asset manager even introduced a Pi-linked ETP, underscoring how financial institutions are beginning to treat the network as more than a social experiment.

Price Movement Shows Renewed Interest

Market data reflects a cautious but noticeable reaction. TradingView records show Pi Coin rising around 2.5% in the past day, trading near $0.35. Over the past week, the token gained nearly 3%, though longer-term charts reveal sharper challenges: a 10% slide over the past month and losses exceeding 75% across six months. Even so, Pi still sits more than 250% above its earliest levels, reminding traders of its volatile but resilient performance.

Short bursts of enthusiasm often follow Pi-related announcements, but sustained momentum has been harder to maintain. Investors remain split between optimism over technical progress and concern about delays in achieving a fully open network.

Building Beyond Mining: Domain Auctions Open

Alongside protocol upgrades, Pi Network has launched a fresh initiative to expand user engagement: domain auctions. Running until the end of September, this program lets participants claim unique Pi-based domain names, adding a new layer of personalization and utility to the ecosystem. Advocates see this as an early step toward fostering digital services and businesses powered directly by Pi infrastructure.

The auction may not move token prices, but it illustrates how Pi is broadening its scope beyond its mobile-first mining model. For a network still operating behind a walled garden, small tools that encourage user-driven activity could play a pivotal role once Mainnet launches.

What’s Next for Pi?

The leap from version 19 to 20 may look minor from a technical perspective, but symbolically it keeps the project’s narrative alive. Each upgrade builds anticipation as the countdown toward version 23 continues. For the Pi Core Team, the task is balancing steady development with growing impatience from users and investors eager to see real-world integration.

Whether Pi Network fulfills its promise will depend not only on software milestones but also on how effectively it can turn its massive community into an active, open ecosystem. Until then, every technical step forward-no matter how small-keeps the conversation going.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/major-pi-network-news-big-developments-you-cant-ignore/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0,06833+2,79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01491+5,81%
TONCOIN
TON$3,217+1,25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Partager
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0,01238+35,79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0908-5,51%
CrypTalk
TALK$0,0415-36,15%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
Partager
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56,1+0,88%
Boom
BOOM$0,0103-14,18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005268+1,21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?