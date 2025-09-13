Big Long Bets Flash Yellow Light

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 15:30
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1915+3.29%
Threshold
T$0.01682+1.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,896.64+0.68%
GET
GET$0.008415-1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09541-1.38%
Light
LIGHT$0.03067+4.46%

Traders are using leverage in an attempt to lift bitcoin BTC$115,872.93 back to record highs, creating a high-risk environment that could result in a derivatives unwind to the downside if price begins to shift the other way.

Market analyst Skew warned one trader intent on opening a nine-figure long position to “maybe wait for spot to carry the buying so it doesn’t create toxic flows.”

Bears are also adding leverage, with a separate trader currently dealing with a $7.5 million unrealized loss after shorting BTC to the tune of $234 million with an entry at $111,386. That trader added $10 million worth of stablecoins to maintain their position, with the liquidation currently standing at $121,510.

But the major liquidation risk is present to the downside, with data from The Kingfisher showing a large pocket of derivatives will be liquidated between $113,300 and $114,500, which could potentially prompt a liquidation cascade back to the $110,000 level of support.

“This chart shows where traders are over-leveraged,” wrote The Kingfisher. “It’s a pain map. Price tends to get sucked into those zones to clear out positions. Use this data so you don’t end up on the wrong side of a big move.”

Bitcoin is currently trading quietly around $115,000 having entered a period of low volatility, failing to break out of its current range for more than two months.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/traders-load-up-on-nine-figure-bitcoin-bets-raising-liquidation-risks

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto buyers are entering a thrilling new cycle in which both hooked-up altcoins and disruptive presale tasks are fighting for attention. Cardano (ADA), one of the most recognized proof-of-stake blockchains, continues to draw robust community aid. Analysts predict ADA should climb to $5 through 2025, making it a consistent option for long-term holders. Yet, at […] The post Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.15+1.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822-2.67%
MAY
MAY$0.04774+7.44%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:00
Partager
Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets on Windows, macOS, and Linux, stealing keys and data. Read how it spreads and how to stay safe.   ModStealer malware is becoming one of the most pressing threats to crypto wallets.  Security researchers discovered that it can now infiltrate systems running Windows, macOS and Linux. Once installed, it extracts […] The post Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24431+0.76%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4653+1.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822-2.67%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:30
Partager
Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

BitcoinWorld Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL Just Weeks Away From the Middle East’s Leading Trading Event, Returning October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre   Dubai, UAE – 12 September, 2025 – The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With less than four weeks remaining, the event is nearing full capacity with 250+ global brands confirmed to exhibit. Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has established itself as a leading event in the global trading and investment calendar, drawing thousands of professionals eager to explore the latest innovations and opportunities shaping financial markets. The 2025 edition will elevate the experience with 150+ expert speakers, exclusive workshops, cutting-edge product showcases, and thought-provoking panel discussions. Attendees will gain insights across forex, stocks, commodities, fintech, and investment strategies, equipping them to stay competitive in an evolving market landscape. More than just an exhibition, Forex Expo Dubai has become an immersive platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking — catering to both aspiring traders and seasoned professionals. A major highlight this year: registered participants will be eligible to enter a prize draw, including the all-new Jetour X70 FL. The Jetour X70 FL is a premium seven-seater SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and superior comfort — making it a fitting showcase prize for the region’s largest financial gathering. Record-Breaking Participation and Global Reach Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is expected to welcome more than 30,000 participants from 50+ countries, including traders, investors, introducing brokers (IBs), and fintech innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include leading industry names such as ADSS, Alpari, CFI, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, XChief, XM Markets, and many more. Expanded Networking and Event Features This year’s edition introduces several new features alongside its exhibition and conference program. Attendees will benefit from GCC Majlis lounges, VIP networking areas, and a dedicated B2B lounge. Additional highlights include a replica of the iconic New York Charging Bull, a seminar zone, and a gaming zone designed to showcase the latest in trading technology and engagement tools. Attend Forex Expo and Win Big! Here’s how you can participate in the lucky draw: Step 1: Register online for Forex Expo Dubai 2025. Step 2: Attend the event on October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Step 3: Collect your Forex Expo badge at the registration desk and receive your coupon. Step 4: Complete the coupon and place it in the ballot box located near the registration area. Step 5: Be present for the live lucky draw at 5 PM on Day 2 in the Main Conference Hall. Prizes Await You: Grand Prize: One winner will take home a Jetour X70 FL. AED 1500 Cash: Five lucky winners. AED 500 Cash: Ten lucky winners. Shaping the Future of Finance in Dubai As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for fintech innovation, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will serve as a platform for growth, innovation, and collaboration. The chance to take home the Jetour X70 FL adds an engaging dimension to an event already recognized for its scale, global reach, and industry impact. Click the registration link and secure your spot today! Register Free Today For More Information: Email: [email protected] Website | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook This post Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
NEAR
NEAR$2.853+4.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09527-1.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016514+0.82%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/13 14:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion