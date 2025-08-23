Big Money is Leaving Ethereum: Here is Why This is Not that Bad

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 01:30
Wink
LIKE$0.012319+3.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04845+2.67%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001971+7.47%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003168+10.92%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000917+12.93%

Ethereum’s biggest holders appear to be pulling back, as whale wallets are seeing decreasing balances and less activity. At first, it may look shocking but experts say it may not be bad news for the market. Just like in earlier cycles, it seems the momentum drivers for Bitcoin may not necessarily be the whales but a different type of investors.

As Ethereum adjusts to these changes, new opportunities are being noticed across the crypto space. Projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are seeing growth, as investors begin looking for new coins that could outperform the giants for great returns. The early enthusiasm for this emerging altcoin suggests the changes and developments could herald the next generation of crypto.

Ethereum Whales Retreat, Sharks Step In

According to on-chain strategist Joao Wedson, there is a decrease in number and supply share in Ethereum whale wallets. Despite the ETH price pump, large players linked to custodians or exchanges seem less active.

However, this has allowed for new investors or “sharks” to come in – wallets with 10,000-100,000 ETH that have been accumulating since April, instead of dragging the market down. On the contrary, on-chain data shows that sharks have added approximately 4.4 million ETH in this time. 

New Opportunities in Focus

As Ethereum whale and shark address balances shift, investors are also diversifying into new growth projects. One of the distinct specs MAGACOIN FINANCE has attracted attention from early participants who believe it will capture a lot of eyeballs before listing on major exchanges.  Experts believe that an initial bet of $2,500 could have turned into more than $50,000.  As demand continues to rise and allocations become increasingly difficult to obtain, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as one of the cycle’s biggest bets worth watching.

Why This Trend Benefits Ethereum

Unlike whales who sit on inactive holdings, sharks are active traders and play a more important role and impact on prices. Their aggressive accumulation suggests that Ethereum’s growth story is still alive and well. If the current pace continues, however, it may well be the trigger for ETH’s next major upside.

For investors, this represents a dual opportunity: Ethereum remains strong at its core, while newer projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE offer exposure to potentially outsized returns for those positioning early.

Conclusion

Ethereum whales abandoning their holdings should not be interpreted as weakness. Instead, transferring such coins to more active investors will help drive the market. Currently, new opportunities, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, are becoming one of the main focuses of capital flows as investors look for ways to take advantage of upward movements in the crypto world.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022764+4.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,805.33+13.34%
Partager
CoinGape2025/08/23 00:47
Partager
VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

TLDR VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street. JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors. VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF. SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs. JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance. VanEck has [...] The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everscale
EVER$0.01311+77.88%
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+1.27%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 01:30
Partager
Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De cryptomarkt zit in een fase waarin koersen elkaar snel achter elkaar naar nieuwe all time highs brengen. Bitcoin stond een tijdje boven de $120.000, en altcoins lijken klaar om te volgen. In dit soort fases is de verleiding groot om “nog even te wachten”, met het risico dat je uiteindelijk te laat verkoopt en je papieren winst in rook ziet opgaan. Een plan maken voor je exit is daarom cruciaal. Een methode die steeds meer beleggers gebruiken, is de 3 x 25-methode. Wat houdt de methode in? De 3 x 25-methode is simpel: je verkoopt telkens een kwart van je positie bij vooraf bepaalde koersdoelen. Op die manier neem je al tussentijds winst, zonder alles te vroeg van de hand te doen. Het idee is dat je drie keer 25% van je positie verkoopt, en de resterende 25% bewaart voor het geval de markt nóg gekker doet. Het mooie van dit systeem is dat je niet hoeft te gokken waar de top ligt. Je legt vooraf een plan vast, en laat je emoties erbuiten. Een rekenvoorbeeld Stel je koopt voor €8.000 aan Ethereum bij een koers van €2.000 per ETH. Dat betekent dat je 4 ETH in bezit hebt. Je hanteert de 3 x 25-methode en stelt de volgende doelen: Bij €2.500 verkoop je 25% van je positie: 1 ETH. Op dat moment heb je €2.500 terug in cash en staat je resterende investering nog op winst. Bij €3.200 verkoop je opnieuw 25%: nog eens 1 ETH. Je hebt nu in totaal €5.700 veiliggesteld. Bij €4.000 verkoop je de derde tranche: 1 ETH. Je hebt dan al €9.700 uit de markt gehaald, terwijl je aanvankelijk €8.000 had ingelegd. Met het laatste kwart (1 ETH) speel je verder. Mocht Ethereum daarna stijgen naar €6.000 of zelfs €10.000, dan profiteer je nog steeds mee. Zakt de koers terug, dan heb je in elk geval al winst genomen en je inleg plus meer terugverdiend. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom werkt dit zo goed? Veel beleggers maken de fout te lang te wachten. Ze zien hun portfolio verdubbelen, maar hopen stiekem op een verdriedubbeling. Wanneer de markt dan draait, eindigen ze uiteindelijk toch met verlies ondanks dat ze eerst op flinke winst stonden. De 3 x 25-methode voorkomt dat je in deze valkuil trapt. Ook geeft het rust: je hoeft niet continu de markt in de gaten te houden of in paniek te verkopen. Je orders staan al klaar en worden automatisch uitgevoerd zodra je koersdoelen bereikt worden. Psychologie en belasting Naast bescherming tegen volatiliteit speelt psychologie een grote rol. In een bull markt wordt iedereen hebzuchtig. Het voelt altijd alsof je te vroeg verkoopt. Toch laat de praktijk zien dat beleggers die discipline hebben, uiteindelijk beter scoren dan degenen die blijven gokken op ‘nog hoger’. Daarnaast is het slim om rekening te houden met belasting. In Nederland valt crypto in box 3, waarbij de Belastingdienst elk jaar kijkt naar je vermogen. Door tijdig winst te nemen en een deel apart te zetten, voorkom je verrassingen achteraf. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hoe pas je dit toe? De 3 x 25-methode klinkt eenvoudig, maar juist die eenvoud maakt het zo sterk. Je legt vooraf duidelijke doelen vast, neemt stapsgewijs winst en behoudt tegelijk exposure voor het geval de markt nog verder doorschiet. In het rekenvoorbeeld heb je je initiële €8.000 investering al ruimschoots terugverdiend voordat de markt zijn absolute top bereikt. Daarmee ben je beschermd tegen een scherpe correctie, zonder het gevoel te hebben dat je de boot volledig mist. Of je nu handelt in Bitcoin, Ethereum of kleinere altcoins: een exitstrategie is onmisbaar. Met de 3 x 25-methode voorkom je dat emoties je beslissingen overnemen en zorg je ervoor dat je altijd met winst van tafel gaat. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.0163+13.98%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04269+8.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

Nvidia AI Chips Face Critical Halt: Unpacking Beijing’s Shocking Security Concerns in the China Market