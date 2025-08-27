Big Money Meets Crypto: Lunate Commits $2B in Abu Dhabi Partnership

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/27 19:00

The two firms are joining forces to build a new investment platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), pending regulatory approval, with a focus on hedge funds, macro strategies, and digital assets.

Lunate, which manages $110 billion, has pledged $2 billion to kickstart exclusive funds under the venture. Brevan Howard, overseeing $34 billion globally, will provide its proven expertise in both macro trading and crypto markets. More investors, both local and international, are expected to join in once the platform goes live.

Hedge Fund Expansion and Digital Ambitions

For Lunate, the deal marks its first major step into hedge funds, adding another layer to its investment offerings for clients in the Gulf and beyond. Brevan Howard, meanwhile, deepens its presence in Abu Dhabi, where it already runs its largest office worldwide. Founder Alan Howard said the agreement underscores his firm’s long-term commitment to the region.

Brevan Howard’s Crypto Footprint in the UAE

Brevan Howard has quietly built one of the most significant crypto operations in the country. Around $2 billion of its strategies are dedicated to digital asset trading, much of it executed from its ADGM base. Executives credit the UAE’s clear yet flexible regulations for making the jurisdiction attractive.

READ MORE:

Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment

Earlier this year, the hedge fund also placed $20 million on Kinto, a blockchain-based DeFi platform designed for regulated financial institutions. With this new alliance, its crypto and digital strategies are expected to expand further under the umbrella of the joint platform.

A Boost for Abu Dhabi’s Financial Hub

By combining Lunate’s capital firepower with Brevan Howard’s trading expertise, the UAE is positioning itself as a top destination for hedge funds and digital assets. The venture not only brings new funds to market but also highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-driven innovation.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Big Money Meets Crypto: Lunate Commits $2B in Abu Dhabi Partnership appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Partager
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Partager
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer