Big Week for U.S. Economic Data – What It Could Mean for Crypto

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/21 20:03
Together, these updates will provide fresh signals on the state of the American economy and could heavily influence investor sentiment across stocks, bonds, and crypto.

The week begins on Tuesday with Powell’s speech, closely watched for hints on future monetary policy, alongside new data on services and manufacturing activity. Traders will be looking for signs of economic resilience or slowdown, which could shift expectations around rate cuts.

On Thursday, attention turns to the second-quarter GDP numbers and weekly jobless claims. A stronger-than-expected GDP reading may reinforce the view that the economy is holding up, potentially giving the Fed less room to ease policy. Conversely, weaker growth or rising jobless claims could raise concerns about a slowdown and push the central bank toward a more dovish stance.

The most important release comes Friday with the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. If inflation shows signs of cooling, risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising expectations of rate cuts. However, if inflation remains sticky, markets may price in higher-for-longer rates, weighing on liquidity-sensitive sectors, including crypto.

XRP News: Token Supply Debate Heats Up as Price Stalls Near $3

For the cryptocurrency market, this week’s data could prove decisive. Investors often treat Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation but also as a liquidity-driven asset that thrives in looser monetary conditions. A dovish read from the data may support Bitcoin’s push above key resistance levels, while stronger inflation readings could trigger volatility and corrections.

Why does it matter for crypto? Because digital assets are increasingly tied to macroeconomic trends. Institutional investors now treat Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of broader portfolios influenced by central bank policy. As a result, these economic prints don’t just move Wall Street—they ripple across the blockchain ecosystem too.

If Powell hints at easing or if the PCE confirms disinflation, crypto could see a strong upside into October. But if the data comes in hot, markets may need to brace for turbulence.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

