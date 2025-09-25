The post BigBear.ai (BBAI) moves 12.9% higher: Will this strength last? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI – Free Report) shares soared 12.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.99. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock’s 33.6% gain over the past four weeks. BigBear.ai shares likely jumped on key catalysts, including the VeriScan biometric launch at Nashville Airport, a U.S. Navy contract win and renewed AI stock enthusiasm fueled by rate-cut optimism. This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Revenues are expected to be $35.55 million, down 14.4% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements. For BigBear.ai, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock’s price usually doesn’t keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BBAI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road. BigBear.ai is a member of the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Fair Isaac (FICO – Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $1534.77. FICO has returned 8.1% over the past month. For Fair Isaac, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $7.46. This represents a change of +14.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Fair Isaac currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Want the latest… The post BigBear.ai (BBAI) moves 12.9% higher: Will this strength last? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI – Free Report) shares soared 12.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.99. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock’s 33.6% gain over the past four weeks. BigBear.ai shares likely jumped on key catalysts, including the VeriScan biometric launch at Nashville Airport, a U.S. Navy contract win and renewed AI stock enthusiasm fueled by rate-cut optimism. This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Revenues are expected to be $35.55 million, down 14.4% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements. For BigBear.ai, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock’s price usually doesn’t keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BBAI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road. BigBear.ai is a member of the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Fair Isaac (FICO – Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $1534.77. FICO has returned 8.1% over the past month. For Fair Isaac, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $7.46. This represents a change of +14.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Fair Isaac currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Want the latest…

BigBear.ai (BBAI) moves 12.9% higher: Will this strength last?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:34
NEAR
NEAR$3.05+3.14%
1
1$0.014652+15.73%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171548+0.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+3.07%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI – Free Report) shares soared 12.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.99. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock’s 33.6% gain over the past four weeks.

BigBear.ai shares likely jumped on key catalysts, including the VeriScan biometric launch at Nashville Airport, a U.S. Navy contract win and renewed AI stock enthusiasm fueled by rate-cut optimism.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Revenues are expected to be $35.55 million, down 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For BigBear.ai, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock’s price usually doesn’t keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BBAI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

BigBear.ai is a member of the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Fair Isaac (FICO – Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $1534.77. FICO has returned 8.1% over the past month.

For Fair Isaac, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $7.46. This represents a change of +14.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Fair Isaac currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/bigbearai-bbai-moves-129-higher-will-this-strength-last-202509241126

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.19%
RealLink
REAL$0.06427+7.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014261+1.63%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3855+0.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.007967-2.19%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+2.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff