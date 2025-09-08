Biggest Celebrities At 2025 U.S. Open Men’s And Women’s Finals

Jessica Alba on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Bruce Springsteen, Kevin Hart, Jessica Alba, Danny DeVito, Pink, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Courteney Cox, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, Walton Goggins and Usher were among the big stars attending the U.S. Open Finals matches on Saturday and Sunday in New York.

Earlier in the week such stars as Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson, Tina Fey, LL Cool J and Steve Carell attended matches, while Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Bowen Yang, Issa Rae, Danai Gurira, Rami Malek, Questlove and Alec Baldwin caught mid-week matches.

On Friday, such stars as Rachel Brosnahan, Hugh Jackman, Julianne Moore, Adam Driver, Keegan-Michael Key and Clive Davis were spotted in the stands.

Other stars turning out for the U.S. Open Women’s Singles Final on Saturday and Men’s Singles Final on Sunday included Michael Douglas, David Duchovny, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Shaggy and Sting.

See photos of the celebrities during the U.S. Open’s weekend matches below.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Wall Street Oscar winner Michael Douglas and his wife, Chicago Oscar winner and Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones walked the blue carpet ahead of the U.S. Open Men’s Final match on Sunday.

David Duchovny on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

The X-Files star David Duchnovny also walked the blue carpet at the U.S. Open Men’s Final on Sunday.

Usher at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Music icon Usher was in the stands at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend a women’s singles championship match at the 2024 US Open on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Mike Lawrence/USTA)

Mike Lawrence/USTA

A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinki brought their kids to the U.S. Open on Sunday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Kevin Hart attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Comedy great and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Kevin Hart walked the blue carpet at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

US actor Danny DeVito attends the men’s singles final tennis match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 7, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Comedy icon and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Danny DeVito watched the Men’s Singles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

P!nk at the 2025 U.S. Open Men’s Finals – Blue Carpet held at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

Pop star Pink walked the U.S. Open blue carpet Sunday.

Ben Stiller, Shaggy and Sting at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Severance director and his wife, actor Christine Taylor, as well as hit musicians Shaggy and Sting attended the U.S. Open Men’s Singles final on Sunday.

Spike Lee and Bruce Springsteen on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Highest 2 Lowest director and Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee posed with rock icon Bruce Springsteen on the blue carpet at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Courteney Cox talks to Bruce Springsteen during the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz during a men’s singles championship match at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Garrett Ellwood/USTA)

Garrett Ellwood/USTA

Friends and Scream franchise star Courtney Cox chats with Bruce Springsteen at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Cox was an unknown when director Brian DePalma selected her to play a fan whom Springsteen invites onstage at the end of his 1984 music video for Dancin’ in the Dark.

Steph Curry looks on during a men’s singles championship match at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Darren Carroll/USTA)

Darren Carroll/USTA

NBA star Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors attended the U.S. Open Men’s Singles final on Sunday.

Logan Paul at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Boxer and YouTube influencer Jake Paul was spotted in the stands at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Stanley Tucci at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

Michael Mooney/USTA

The Hunger Games franchise and Conclave star Stanley Tucci attended Sunday’s Men’s Singles Final at the U.S. Open.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: JB SMOOVE attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove walked the blue carpet ahead of the Men’s Singles Final at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Actor Jessica Alba (L) reacts during the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sin City and Trigger Warning star Jessica Alba and her boyfriend, Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez, attended Sunday’s U.S. Open Men’s Singles Final.

Leslie Bibb at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

The White Lotus Season 3 co-stars Sam Rockwell and his longtime girlfriend Leslie Bibb attended the U.S. Open Women’s Singles final on Saturday.

Walton Goggins and Leslie Bibb at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

Michael Mooney/USTA

Also sitting next to Leslie Bibb at the U.S. Open on Saturday was her d Season 3 co-star Walton Goggins.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Common and Lola Tung are seen in the Moet & Chandon clubhouse suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon)

Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Rap star and John Wick 2: Chapter 2 star and The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung were both in the stands for the U.S. Open’s Women’s Singles Final on Saturday.

Adrien Brody at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

The Brutalist and The Pianist double Oscar winner Adrien Brody attended Saturday’s Women’s Singles Final at the U.S. Open.

Wayne Gretzky at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA)

Michael Mooney/USTA

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was also spotted in the stands at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Kelsea Ballerini on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA)

Shea Kastriner/USTA

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini walked the blue carpet before the U.S. Open Women’s Singles Final on Saturday.

