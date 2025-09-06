Biggest Celebrities Attending 2025 U.S. Open Days 9-12

Emma Roberts in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

The 2025 U.S. Open attracted more big-name celebrities in its second week of play at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

During the U.S. Open Days 6-8, Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, LL Cool J and Justin Theroux were among the big stars in the stands.

During fan week and Round 1 last weekend, several more celebrities took in the matches, including Jeff Goldblum, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, Michael Che, Maria Sharapova, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joy Sunday.

Below are more photos from the U.S. Open from Days 9-12. The U.S. Open – the fourth and final event in the 2025 Grand Slam of Tennis – wraps up on Sept. 8.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took in matches earlier in the week as well as on Day 12 on Thursday.

Ludacris in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

Rap star and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges attends Day 12 of the 2025 U.S. Open.

Alexandra Daddario and her guest at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

True Detective and The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario took in Day 12 at the U.S. Open with a guest.

Emma Roberts and her guest in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

Scream Queens and American Horror Story star Emma Roberts and a guest enjoyed U.S. Open Day 12 matches as well.

Karl-Anthony Towns at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

NBA star Karl Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks was also in the stands for the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Orlando Bloom in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom was spotted in the stands with guests at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Mary-Kate Olsen at the 2025 US Open, Wednesday, Sep. 3, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

Actor Mary-Kate Olson took in matches at the U.S. Open on Day 11 on Wednesday.

Nicholas Duvernay at the 2025 US Open, Wednesday, Sep. 3, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA

The White Lotus and Bel-Air star Nicholas Duvernay attended the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Christine Baranski and guest at the 2025 US Open, Wednesday, Sep. 3, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

Mamma Mia! and The Guilded Age star Christine Baranski was also at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Katherine Borowitz and John Turturro on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Wednesday, Sep. 3, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA

Severance star John Turturro and his wife, Katherine Borowitz, attended the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Kate Walsh, Shonda Rhimes and guests at the 2025 US Open, Wednesday, Sep. 3, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Kate Walsh and show creator Shona Rhimes and their guests were spotted at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Bowen Yang poses with Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek after the coin toss before a women’s singles quarterfinal match at the 2025 US Open on Wednesday, Sep. 3, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Simon Bruty/USTA) Simon Bruty/USTA

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang joined Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek on court before their match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Sep. 2, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

Comedy stars Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller attended the U.S. Open Day 10 on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Banks in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Sep. 2, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

Cocaine Bear director and Pitch Perfect trilogy star and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks attended the U.S. Open with guests on Tuesday.

Danai Gurira walks the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Sep. 2, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

The Walking Dead and Black Panther star Danai Gurira walked the blue carpet at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Minnie Mills on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Sep. 2, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills also walked the blue carpet at the 2025 U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Issa Rae in attendance at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Sep. 2, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA

Insecure star and exective producer Issa Rae also was in the stands for Tuesday’s matches at the U.S. Open.

Questlove at the 2025 US Open, Monday, Sep. 1, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA

Hit musician and film and music producer Questlove attended matches at the 2025 U.S. Open Day 9 on Monday.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin at the 2025 US Open, Monday, Sep. 1, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael LeBrecht/USTA) Michael LeBrecht/USTA

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also attended the U.S. Open on Monday.

Anna Wintour and Rami Malek react after a men’s singles match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Sep. 1, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Simon Bruty/USTA) Simon Bruty/USTA

Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winning actor Rami Malek joined Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Monday’s U.S. Open matches.

Leslie Odom Jr. at the 2025 US Open, Monday, Sep. 1, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA

Broadway’s Hamilton and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Leslie Odom Jr. attended Monday’s matches at the U.S. Open.

The 2025 U.S. Open runs through Sept. 8.