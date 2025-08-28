Biggest Dogecoin Cycle Explosion Looms If This Trigger Fires: Analyst

Par : NewsBTC
2025/08/28 21:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.552+0.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,986.64+0.88%
GET
GET$0.009625-0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10339+2.55%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008013+0.51%

The higher-timeframe momentum gauges for Dogecoin are quietly resetting, and two widely followed chartists say the setup that preceded DOGE’s biggest advances is close to reappearing.

In a new monthly chart, Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) stacks three market cycles and highlights a repeating structure: long, descending consolidations that resolve into impulsive breakouts, followed by measured Fibonacci 1.618 extension targets penciled far above the range.

One Trigger Could Ignite Dogecoin’s Cycle Surge

The present cycle has already cleared its multi-month falling wedge on the 1-month chart and, critically, completed a clean throwback: price pushed through the descending trendline, retested it from above, and turned higher, converting former resistance into support. On Kevin’s canvas, DOGE trades in the ~$0.23 area on the monthly scale, sitting beneath layered horizontal supply bands but above the wedge ceiling that capped it through the consolidation.

Momentum is the hinge of Kevin’s thesis. “Anytime we saw Monthly Stoch RSI crosses on #ogecoin outside of the bear market along with an uptrending Monthly RSI ultimately lead to massive rallies to the upside,” he writes. He adds that “the goal is to get the StochRSI to cross the 20 level and show follow through as anything below that level is a sign of weak momentum. Currently crossing to the upside and at the 13 level.”

Dogecoin price analysis

His lower panel draws a rising diagonal on the 1-month RSI—explicitly labeled “Higher Lows on 1M RSI”—to underscore that longer-term momentum troughs have been stepping up even as price coiled inside the wedge.

Kevin also reiterates the inter-market backdrop he’s watching: “If BTC can move higher and not putter out on us and we ultimately get ETH into price discovery with a dropping BTC Dominance then like I have said before DOGE’s biggest move of the cycle is likely. Just need a little more time and for BTC and the macro to support the move. That’s the reality not engagement farming hopium.”

With the structural breakout and retest in hand, the remaining confirmation on his checklist is mechanical—see the monthly StochRSI reclaim and hold above 20 while the monthly RSI preserves its pattern of higher lows.

On targets, Kevin has previously mapped an aggressive trio of Fibonacci extensions above the last cycle’s peak: 1.618 at $3.97, 1.65 at $4.33, and 1.703 at $5.00. In prior cycles on the same template, wedge resolutions were followed by vertical expansion toward comparable 1.618 objectives; these three levels now serve as forward waypoints should trend acceleration resume.

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis For DOGE

A complementary, mid-cycle lens from Cantonese Cat (@cantonmeow) uses 2-week candles with Ichimoku Cloud to track the transition. “It’s doing more or less what I thought it would do from 2 months ago,” he notes, “where it bounced off the cloud, reclaiming Tenkan (blue line) as support, and is trying to launch itself above the green Ichimoku cloud on the right.”

Dogecoin Ichimoku cloud analysis

In Ichimoku terms, that sequence—cloud bounce, Tenkan regain, then an attempt to clear the top of the forward green cloud—aligns with a shift from corrective to trending conditions on the 2-week timeframe and dovetails with Kevin’s higher-timeframe momentum trigger.

Taken together, the two studies narrow the focus to a clear condition set. Tactically, the 2-week chart is pressing the cloud top after reclaiming the Tenkan as support. And cyclically, the 1-month StochRSI is curling up from ~13 toward the threshold Kevin considers decisive at 20 while the 1-month RSI maintains a series of higher lows. If those momentum thresholds are secured against a supportive majors tape—firmer BTC, ETH in discovery, and declining BTC dominance—the Fibonacci extensions at $3.97, $4.33, and $5.00 could be DOGE’s price targets for this cycle.

At press time, DOGE traded at $0.223.

Dogecoin price
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, the whale address 0x9992 borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3,983 ETH at a price
AaveToken
AAVE$317.94-2.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0734+15.22%
Ethereum
ETH$4,555.69-1.81%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 08:55
Partager
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
U
U$0.008-34.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0734+15.22%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001888+3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Partager
Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
B
B$0.59942+1.38%
Solana
SOL$214.27+2.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10347+2.44%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Trader Eugene: I have already bought some altcoins and expect them to rise soon