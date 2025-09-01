Cooper DeJean says the key for the Philadelphia Eagles in winning another Super Bowl is putting the previous year behind them. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) Getty Images

Cooper DeJean wants to make it clear – his only objective is to win the Super Bowl again.

The second-year Philadelphia Eagles defensive back played a major role in the team’s 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. DeJean had an interception returned for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Eagles a commanding 17-0 lead over the Chiefs.

“I feel like that’s everybody’s goal when it comes to the NFL, and what they want their team to be, and that’s champions at the end of the year,” says DeJean in a one-on-one interview. “Obviously, there’s a bunch of personal goals, but I feel like my mindset is when your team’s doing good and you’re able to make an impact, that’s when those things come along with it.”

The Eagles have done a good job so far of putting last season in the rearview mirror. Jalen Hurts made it very clear at the start of training camp that Philadelphia was turning the page to a new season when he chose not to wear his Super Bowl ring.

“Just putting last year in the past and understanding that this year is going to be different,” says DeJean of the key to winning another Super Bowl this season. “We’re going to have some younger guys playing, some guys who are making their first starts this year.

“Just understanding that it’s going to be different, and the journey is not going to be the same,” DeJean continues. “It never is from year to year. That’s the biggest thing, is putting last year behind us and starting this new journey over again — which we already have.”

The Eagles return most of their main core from last season, with Philadelphia considered the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 60. DeJean will once again play a key role, serving as the team’s nickel back and punt returner. The 22-year-old returned 21 punts for 211 yards last season.

Cooper DeJean On Entering Second Season: ‘Things Definitely Slow Down’

He says that as he enters his second season, he has noticed the game slow down drastically. DeJean also details how its a blessing to have continuity in his second consecutive year playing under renowned defensive mind Vic Fangio.

“Things definitely slow down, you get more confidence going into your second year,” says DeJean. “We’re lucky because we play in the same defense again another year. Things are changing a lot in the NFL, it’s a blessing that we get to stay in the same defense and kind of expand where our defense was from last year, and get into more the ins and outs of what our defense can be and can do.”

During his rookie season in the NFL, the Iowa Hawkeyes alum started nine of his 16 games and posted 51 tackles with one forced fumble. His first career interception actually place in the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. The 6-foot DeJean started all four games during the playoffs, posting 18 tackles with four pass deflections.

DeJean mentions wanting to improve his “man-t0-’man” coverage and his footwork entering his second season, but once again circles back to the main thing – winning.

“My goal has always been to win,” says DeJean. “Whatever I can do to help us reach that goal is what I’m what I’m willing to do. I feel like I’m one of those guys who’s willing to do whatever it takes to win and that starts with myself continuing to improve my game, and kind of be a spark for our defense in any way that I can. That’s my biggest goal and the goal is to win and win as many games as possible to put ourselves in a good position when it comes to the end of the year.”

Cooper DeJean Teaming Up With Iowa-Based Casey’s Pizza To Give Fans Discounted Pizza

DeJean grew up in Iowa and is partnering with a popular pizza chain in the area called Casey’s. Casey’s is known for their breakfast pizza. The second-year defensive back says he grew up going to the pizza chain.

“Casey’s has been a huge part of me and and my life being from Iowa,” says DeJean. “Casey’s is huge in Iowa, especially their pizza. Whether it’s for for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can get it anytime if you haven’t had Casey’s breakfast pizza. You got to try it. When I was in high school, that was a go-to spot for early in the morning before school. Getting in that Casey’s breakfast pizza gets you rolling before you head to class.”

Fans can earn major discounts on pizzas every Saturday on Hawkeyes game days from September until the start of January. DeJean says his favorite pizza is the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast pizza. He says even though he doesn’t have his own themed pizza at Casey’s, he might have to work on that.

“No, they don’t,” says Dejean while smiling. “We might have to work on that though.”