Billie Eilish Denied A New No. 1 Album

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft climbs to No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart after a 627% sales spike, blocked from No. 1 by Conan Gray’s Wishbone. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Billie Eilish’s first two albums were immediate No. 1s across a variety of Billboard charts in America. It wasn’t until the superstar released Hit Me Hard and Soft, her third full-length, that she missed the highest rung on a handful of rankings. That’s not to say that Hit Me Hard and Soft has not been commercially successful, but rather that at its peak popularity, the project couldn’t quite beat at least one other effort, which is something that even the biggest superstars need to face at one point or another.

Hit Me Hard and Soft rockets up multiple charts in the United States this week, and while it finds its way to No. 1 on a handful of rankings, Eilish is once again blocked from a champion on one specific roster.

Hit Me Hard and Soft Jumps to No. 2

Hit Me Hard and Soft bolts from No. 48, the third-lowest rung on the Top Album Sales chart, to No. 2. The pop and alternative superstar is kept from reaching the throne only by Conan Gray’s Wishbone, as the pop singer launches his latest full-length at No. 1 on Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling projects in the U.S.

Billie Eilish Almost Charts a New No. 1

As it lifts to the runner-up space, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft returns to its all-time high on the Top Album Sales chart. Hit Me Hard and Soft has never reached No. 1, as it stalled at No. 2 in June of 2024. Hit Me Hard and Soft has now spent 66 weeks somewhere as one of the bestselling albums in the country, but it’s never managed to conquer the tally.

Billie Eilish’s Two No. 1 Albums

Eilish has ruled the Top Album Sales chart in the past, just never with Hit Me Hard and Soft. She reached the summit for the first time in April 2019 with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Happier Than Ever doubled her sum when it arrived in August 2021. Those titles have led the charge for two and three weeks, respectively.

Hit Me Hard and Soft’s Anniversary Edition

Eilish recently released an anniversary edition of Hit Me Hard and Soft on vinyl, and fans of the singer-songwriter purchased the colorful offering in large numbers. Luminate reports that in its first full tracking frame of availability, both the updated take on Hit Me Hard and Soft and the original – which are grouped together – jointly sold 18,500 copies. That sum is up 627% from the frame prior.

Hit Me Hard and Soft Sits in Second Place on the Vinyl List

As Hit Me Hard and Soft sits at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart, the project lands in the same position on the Vinyl Albums ranking. Unlike on the general sales roster, however, Hit Me Hard and Soft has dominated that list in the past. The same Grammy-nominated set bolts to No. 1 on both the Top Rock and Alternative Albums and Top Alternative Albums lists, returning to the summit where it has already spent months.