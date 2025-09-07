Billie Eilish Has Finally Been Dethroned

After 55 consecutive weeks at No. 1, Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” finally slips to No. 2 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – APRIL 23: Billie Eilish performs at Avicii Arena on April 23, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage for Live Nation) WireImage for Live Nation

Billie Eilish scored the hit of her career with “Birds of a Feather,” which quietly flew to the top of several Billboard charts and stayed there for a long, long time. The singer-songwriter has collected many successful tunes throughout her years as a superstar, but none have managed some of the feats that “Birds of a Feather” has already accomplished.

Long after fans first got to hear the cut, it remains one of the most popular rock and alternative tracks in the country. For the first time in more than a year, “Birds of a Feather” is no longer leading one of Billboard’s most competitive genre lists.

Sombr Replaces Billie Eilish at No. 1

“Birds of a Feather” falls from No. 1 to No. 2 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. It’s replaced by “Undressed” by newcomer Sombr, which climbs from the runner-up slot to the throne for the first time, 23 weeks into its run on the ranking of the most-consumed rock and alternative tracks in the U.S.

The End of a 55-Frame Run

This week marks the first time in more than a year that “Birds of a Feather” has not ruled the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. Eilish commanded the tally for 55 frames in a row, blocking multiple competitors from collecting new champions.

One of the Longest Reigns Ever

“Birds of a Feather” is the second-longest-running No. 1 in Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart history. Panic! At The Disco still holds the record, as “High Hopes” managed 65 frames in charge — but not consecutively, like Eilish’s win.

Sombr and Billie Eilish Share the Top 10

Both Sombr and Eilish claim multiple spaces inside the top 10 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs tally. Eilish holds at No. 6 with “Wildflower.” Sombr keeps “Back to Friends” steady at No. 3, while “12 to 12” lifts to No. 7, hitting a new high point.

“Birds of a Feather” Remains a Top 10 Elsewhere

Even as it loses one crown, “Birds of a Feather” continues to thrive on other rankings. The smash dips to No. 2 on the Hot Alternative Songs chart, falls to No. 4 on the Alternative Streaming Songs list, returns at No. 9 on the Alternative Digital Song Sales tally, and keeps steady at No. 9 on the Adult Contemporary roster. The single also rebounds on the all-genre Radio Songs chart, rising from No. 14 to No. 10 to rejoin the top tier.