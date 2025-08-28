Billie Eilish’s Debut Album Mounts A Chart Comeback

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:52
Threshold
T$0,01629-0,24%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4855-4,68%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10112-0,50%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,01683+0,11%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%

Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? reenters the Billboard 200 at No. 199 and the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart at No. 48. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish’s latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft rockets up a number of Billboard charts this week. The singer-songwriter recently dropped an anniversary vinyl reissue, which turned the Grammy-nominated project into a bestseller all over again.

With a star as big as Eilish, any exciting movement can impact not just one title, but an entire discography. As Hit Me Hard and Soft soars, the full-length that introduced Eilish to millions of people around the world returns to multiple tallies after being absent just days ago.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Returns

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? manages to sneak back onto two Billboard lists this week. Last frame, the early career smash was missing, which isn’t unusual for a project that dropped more than half a decade ago. But now, a mix of an uptick in consumption and a lighter frame in terms of competition helps the Grammy-winning full-length return.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Hits Two Billboard Charts

Eilish sends When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? back onto the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, where it reenters at No. 48. That’s third-to-last place on the 50-spot genre-specific tally. The same title comes in at No. 199 on the Billboard 200, which, as its name suggests, ranks the 200 most consumed albums and EPs in America.

Billie Eilish’s First Billboard 200 No. 1

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has experienced different lives on those two tallies. Eilish’s debut full-length has only ever climbed as high as No. 10 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums list, and it’s now up to 166 stays on the roster.

Over on the Billboard 200, the album has been far more successful. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earned Eilish her first No. 1, and it has now held on for more than twice as long, with 333 weeks on the roster.

Happier Than Ever and Hit Me Hard and Soft

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? stands out from Eilish’s other full-length projects at the moment, as it’s the only one that appears on Billboard rankings because it returns. Her other albums Happier Than Ever and Hit Me Hard and Soft also show up, but they sat on different tallies last frame and both managed to either hold or climb from where they were last week.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/27/billie-eilishs-debut-album-mounts-a-chart-comeback/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0666+8,46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:38
Partager
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0,41763-4,29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01333+0,75%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00004371+0,02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01742+0,34%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement