Billie Eilish’s Debut Album Mounts A Chart Comeback

Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? reenters the Billboard 200 at No. 199 and the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart at No. 48. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish’s latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft rockets up a number of Billboard charts this week. The singer-songwriter recently dropped an anniversary vinyl reissue, which turned the Grammy-nominated project into a bestseller all over again.

With a star as big as Eilish, any exciting movement can impact not just one title, but an entire discography. As Hit Me Hard and Soft soars, the full-length that introduced Eilish to millions of people around the world returns to multiple tallies after being absent just days ago.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Returns

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? manages to sneak back onto two Billboard lists this week. Last frame, the early career smash was missing, which isn’t unusual for a project that dropped more than half a decade ago. But now, a mix of an uptick in consumption and a lighter frame in terms of competition helps the Grammy-winning full-length return.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Hits Two Billboard Charts

Eilish sends When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? back onto the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, where it reenters at No. 48. That’s third-to-last place on the 50-spot genre-specific tally. The same title comes in at No. 199 on the Billboard 200, which, as its name suggests, ranks the 200 most consumed albums and EPs in America.

Billie Eilish’s First Billboard 200 No. 1

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has experienced different lives on those two tallies. Eilish’s debut full-length has only ever climbed as high as No. 10 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums list, and it’s now up to 166 stays on the roster.

Over on the Billboard 200, the album has been far more successful. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earned Eilish her first No. 1, and it has now held on for more than twice as long, with 333 weeks on the roster.

Happier Than Ever and Hit Me Hard and Soft

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? stands out from Eilish’s other full-length projects at the moment, as it’s the only one that appears on Billboard rankings because it returns. Her other albums Happier Than Ever and Hit Me Hard and Soft also show up, but they sat on different tallies last frame and both managed to either hold or climb from where they were last week.