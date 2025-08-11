Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys 155 More Bitcoin – Here’s Why it Matters

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/11 22:51

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), led by executive chairman and co-founder Michael Saylor, has once again expanded its already massive Bitcoin holdings.

In a filing dated August 11, 2025, the company revealed it had purchased an additional 155 BTC between August 4 and August 10, 2025. The acquisition cost approximately $18 million, with an average purchase price of about $116,401 per Bitcoin.

This latest acquisition shows the company’s continued conviction in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, even at elevated market prices. Strategy has been one of the most aggressive corporate buyers of Bitcoin since it began its accumulation strategy in 2020.

A Record-Breaking Bitcoin Balance Sheet

Following this latest purchase, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 628,946 BTC. The company’s cumulative investment in Bitcoin amounts to roughly $46.10 billion, translating to an average purchase price of $73,288 per bitcoin.

These figures cement Strategy’s position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin by a wide margin. The company’s Bitcoin yield for the year-to-date in 2025 is an impressive 25%, reflecting strong gains in the asset’s market value this year.

Why This Acquisition Stands Out

The timing of this acquisition stands out, as Bitcoin prices have surged in 2025, driven by institutional adoption, increased integration into traditional financial markets, and macroeconomic factors such as persistent inflation and currency debasement fears. Buying at over $116,000 per Bitcoin shows Strategy’s confidence in further upside potential.

Saylor has repeatedly stated that Bitcoin represents “digital gold” and a superior form of money. His strategy has been to convert a large portion of Strategy’s balance sheet into Bitcoin, financing some purchases through debt and equity offerings. This latest move suggests that Saylor sees continued strength in the market, despite already substantial gains this year.

Market Implications and Investor Reactions

Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation has made its stock a proxy for Bitcoin exposure among traditional equity investors. Following previous purchase announcements, MSTR shares have often mirrored Bitcoin’s price movements, rising as sentiment around the cryptocurrency improves.

Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see how this additional purchase affects both the company’s market valuation and its future financial results. With over $46 billion in Bitcoin on its books, Strategy’s fortunes are increasingly tied to the performance of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Partager
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,252.52-2.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.8577-7.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02599-4.90%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Partager
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004207+1.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion