Billionaire Mike Novogratz’s Surprising Announcement: “We’ve Entered the Solana Season”

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 15:09
Union
U$0.00939-2.08%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194398-0.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,038.85+0.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006519+9.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291+0.38%

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz stated that the cryptocurrency market has entered the “Solana season,” adding that both market momentum and the change in regulations are in Solana’s favor.

Speaking to CNBC, Novogratz highlighted the recent $1.65 billion funding round for Forward Industries (FORD) led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. This funding will be used to build the world’s largest treasury strategy, Solana. He noted that altcoin-focused treasury firms, in particular, are bringing new capital and energy to the market.

Novogratz also noted significant changes on the regulatory front, pointing to recent statements by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins. Atkins argued that rules needed to be modernized to allow capital markets to move on-chain, saying, “Most crypto tokens are not securities.” Novogratz described this approach as a “radical departure from previous policies” and noted that institutional adoption was accelerating.

Nasdaq also filed a rule change with the SEC to allow tokenized versions of listed stocks and ETFs to be traded on the same order book as traditional assets. If approved, blockchain-based clearing could be implemented in the third quarter of 2026. Novogratz stated that blockchains are now fast, secure, and ready for enterprise use.

Novogratz specifically described Solana as “perfectly suited” for financial markets. Highlighting its high transaction capacity and speed, the renowned investor said that Solana and Ethereum are in healthy competition in rebuilding the global financial infrastructure.

Novogratz drew a different picture for Bitcoin, stating that its price has been trending sideways recently, with capital flowing into altcoin ecosystems. However, he noted that with the Fed’s interest rate cuts, he expects a strong resurgence in BTC towards the end of the year. In the long term, he described Bitcoin as “digital gold,” saying, “The only direction it will go over time is up.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/billionaire-mike-novogratzs-surprising-announcement-weve-entered-the-solana-season/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-1.11%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00614-1.76%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Partager
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193151-0.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-4.47%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-1.11%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Partager
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3327+1.93%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%