Billionaire Peter Lim’s Thomson Medical To Build $4.3 Billion Mixed-Use Project In Malaysia

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 04:59
Vice
VICE$0.0131+7.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021-0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018973-5.99%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000412-2.60%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01478-0.26%

An artist impression of Thomson Medical’s integrated healthcare, residential, hospitality and commercial project in Johor Bay, Malaysia.

Courtesy of Thomson Medical

Thomson Medical Group—controlled by billionaire Peter Lim—said it will build an integrated property development that will feature a hospital, a hotel, a residential tower and commercial amenities in the southern Malaysian state of Johor.

To be built across a 26-acre (10.5 hectares) waterfront site on Johor Bay, the project’s gross development value is expected to reach 18 billion ringgit ($4.3 billion) when completed, the Singapore-listed hospital operator said in a statement late Monday.

Construction of Thomson Hospital Iskandariah—a 500-bed hospital whose capacity can be doubled to 1,000 beds—and a 47-story upscale residential tower featuring 180 units dubbed villas in the sky will start next year under phase one of the project, which is expected to be completed within four years, the company said.

Thomson Medical is proceeding with the project (which was first announced over a decade ago) as Singapore and Malaysia are pushing forward with the development of a special economic zone in Johor with a rapid train system slated to be completed by December next year. The land border between the two countries is among the world’s busiest with more than 300,000 people passing through immigration checkpoints daily.

“The time is right: economic tailwinds, infrastructure momentum and demographic shifts are converging,” Kiat Lim, son of Peter Lim and executive vice chairman of Thomson Medical, said in the statement. “We have built a vision for a mega project that will shape the skyline and the future of the Johor-Singapore special economic zone bay area for the years to come.”

Thomson Medical is the largest shareholder of Kuala Lumpur-based hospital operator TMC Life Sciences, which is also backed by Ismail, the Regent of Johor and eldest son of Malaysian King Ibrahim Iskandar. Last week, the regent tapped Peter Lim’s RSP Architects, Planners and Engineers to develop a sprawling waterfront estate, which will be the royal family’s private residence, in the coastal town of Desaru in southeastern Malaysia.

RSP Chairman Kiat Lim (left) and Ismail, the Regent of Johor.

Courtesy of RSP

Kiat, who is also chairman of RSP, has been expanding Thomson Medical’s operations beyond its core Singapore and Malaysian markets. In 2023, he led the acquisition of Vietnamese hospital operator Far East Medical Vietnam for up to $381 million.

The elder Lim—who has a real-time net worth of $1.8 billion according to Forbes’—was a former stockbroker. He turned a windfall from the sale of his stake in palm oil giant Wilmar International more than a decade ago into a multibillion-dollar portfolio spanning education, healthcare, real estate, and sports. The self-made tycoon also owns Spanish football club Valencia, which is also helmed by Kiat.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanburgos/2025/08/25/billionaire-peter-lims-thomson-medical-to-build-43-billion-mixed-use-project-in-malaysia/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5135-8.84%
Pi Network
PI$0.33715-3.07%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Partager
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.15507-7.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000828-7.48%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Partager
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004973-3.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.165-5.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase