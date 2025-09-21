The post Billionaire Ray Dalio offers advice on how to invest in AI stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has shared his outlook on artificial intelligence (AI) investing, urging market participants to carefully evaluate where the real opportunities lie.  According to the Bridgewater Associates founder, while AI is revolutionary and highly disruptive, investors should look beyond the obvious names and consider how the technology will impact company earnings and efficiencies across industries, he said in an X post on September 20.  The reality is that AI is so revolutionary and so disruptive that it’s very hard to say for sure whether superscalers are currently priced accurately in the markets. But what will be even more impactful and is not adequately priced in is the effect AI is going to have on… pic.twitter.com/9kFJh4DBIK — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) September 19, 2025 Dalio cautioned that major AI-linked companies, particularly the ‘Magnificent Seven’ technology giants, may already be trading at valuations that are difficult to justify based on the present value of their future cash flows. To this end, he emphasized that despite AI’s transformative potential, these stocks have become expensive relative to even optimistic projections. Instead, Dalio pointed to sectors such as biotechnology as areas where AI could deliver changes that are not yet reflected in market pricing.  Building an AI portfolio  In his view, investors who disagree with his view and believe AI productivity will drive sustained profits should tilt their portfolios accordingly.  “I would suggest that you skew your portfolio accordingly. If you think everything I’m saying is wrong with pricing and you still believe it will outperform, then buy some of those stocks while still being effectively short the currency, short the currency value, and maintaining the currency hedge against that, so that your portfolio reflects both of those conditions,” Dalio said.  Indeed, the author argued that applications of AI in improving productivity, reducing costs,… The post Billionaire Ray Dalio offers advice on how to invest in AI stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has shared his outlook on artificial intelligence (AI) investing, urging market participants to carefully evaluate where the real opportunities lie.  According to the Bridgewater Associates founder, while AI is revolutionary and highly disruptive, investors should look beyond the obvious names and consider how the technology will impact company earnings and efficiencies across industries, he said in an X post on September 20.  The reality is that AI is so revolutionary and so disruptive that it’s very hard to say for sure whether superscalers are currently priced accurately in the markets. But what will be even more impactful and is not adequately priced in is the effect AI is going to have on… pic.twitter.com/9kFJh4DBIK — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) September 19, 2025 Dalio cautioned that major AI-linked companies, particularly the ‘Magnificent Seven’ technology giants, may already be trading at valuations that are difficult to justify based on the present value of their future cash flows. To this end, he emphasized that despite AI’s transformative potential, these stocks have become expensive relative to even optimistic projections. Instead, Dalio pointed to sectors such as biotechnology as areas where AI could deliver changes that are not yet reflected in market pricing.  Building an AI portfolio  In his view, investors who disagree with his view and believe AI productivity will drive sustained profits should tilt their portfolios accordingly.  “I would suggest that you skew your portfolio accordingly. If you think everything I’m saying is wrong with pricing and you still believe it will outperform, then buy some of those stocks while still being effectively short the currency, short the currency value, and maintaining the currency hedge against that, so that your portfolio reflects both of those conditions,” Dalio said.  Indeed, the author argued that applications of AI in improving productivity, reducing costs,…

Billionaire Ray Dalio offers advice on how to invest in AI stocks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 03:57
MemeCore
M$2.63376+9.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06329+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0904+6.79%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00604-0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017663-0.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+2.57%
Raydium
RAY$3.164+0.89%

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has shared his outlook on artificial intelligence (AI) investing, urging market participants to carefully evaluate where the real opportunities lie. 

According to the Bridgewater Associates founder, while AI is revolutionary and highly disruptive, investors should look beyond the obvious names and consider how the technology will impact company earnings and efficiencies across industries, he said in an X post on September 20. 

Dalio cautioned that major AI-linked companies, particularly the ‘Magnificent Seven’ technology giants, may already be trading at valuations that are difficult to justify based on the present value of their future cash flows.

To this end, he emphasized that despite AI’s transformative potential, these stocks have become expensive relative to even optimistic projections.

Instead, Dalio pointed to sectors such as biotechnology as areas where AI could deliver changes that are not yet reflected in market pricing. 

Building an AI portfolio 

In his view, investors who disagree with his view and believe AI productivity will drive sustained profits should tilt their portfolios accordingly. 

Indeed, the author argued that applications of AI in improving productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing innovation across industries are undervalued compared to the well-known tech leaders.

At the same time, Dalio questioned whether AI-driven productivity improvements will translate into the profits and income necessary to offset high levels of debt in the economy. 

Based on his calculations, he considers it unlikely that such gains will materialize quickly enough, though he acknowledged the possibility of being wrong.

Disclaimer: The featured image in this article is for illustrative purposes only and may not accurately reflect the true likeness of the individuals depicted.

Source: https://finbold.com/billionaire-ray-dalio-offers-advice-on-how-to-invest-in-ai-stocks/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Solana (SOL) is surging as a leading crypto contender, demonstrating unstoppable momentum that commands attention. According to market analyst Adex Crypt, Solana is breaking key technical patterns, drawing massive stablecoin inflows, and driving billions in decentralized finance (DeFi) through the adoption of new Decentralized Autonomous Tokens (DATs). Record stablecoin inflows into Solana, led by USDC […]
Solana
SOL$240.11+0.82%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001866-1.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 02:16
Partager
Titan Secures $7 Million Seed Round for DEX Aggregator

Titan Secures $7 Million Seed Round for DEX Aggregator

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/titan-completes-seed-funding-enhance-dex/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017674-0.79%
SEED
SEED$0.00162-7.90%
IRON Titanium
TITAN$0.00000000666+0.90%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 00:42
Partager
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373+1.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana is Surging as a Leading Crypto Contender, Demonstrating Unstoppable Momentum

Titan Secures $7 Million Seed Round for DEX Aggregator

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Federal Reserve announces 25 basis point interest rate cut

Zexpire Outpaces Pi & Solana in Fundraising Momentum; VeChain Forms a Double-Bottom Setup