Billionaire Ray Dalio says that fiat currencies like the US dollar are entering a classic devaluation period, making gold more attractive. In a new interview with the Master Investor podcast host Wilfred Frost, the co-chief investment officer of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates says that the US dollar will likely continue to weaken amid worsening economic […] The post Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Classic 1930s-Stye Currency Devaluation Underway, Making Gold More Attractive appeared first on The Daily Hodl.Billionaire Ray Dalio says that fiat currencies like the US dollar are entering a classic devaluation period, making gold more attractive. In a new interview with the Master Investor podcast host Wilfred Frost, the co-chief investment officer of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates says that the US dollar will likely continue to weaken amid worsening economic […] The post Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Classic 1930s-Stye Currency Devaluation Underway, Making Gold More Attractive appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Classic 1930s-Stye Currency Devaluation Underway, Making Gold More Attractive

Par : The Daily Hodl
2025/09/25 02:41
Moonveil
MORE$0,08452-%1,22
Wink
LIKE$0,007789-%5,23
FUND
FUND$0,02497-%7,68
Raydium
RAY$2,75-%0,61

Billionaire Ray Dalio says that fiat currencies like the US dollar are entering a classic devaluation period, making gold more attractive.

In a new interview with the Master Investor podcast host Wilfred Frost, the co-chief investment officer of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates says that the US dollar will likely continue to weaken amid worsening economic conditions, while gold will rally as investors use the precious metal as a hedge.

He compares the US dollar’s current weakening to other periods in US history when the greenback plummeted in value, including the 1930s during the Great Depression, and the 1970s, a period of high inflation.

“There are different types of currencies. All of the ones that we’re talking about are fiat currencies. That’s the ones you’re used to. Just like in the Seventies or just like in the Thirties, they will all tend to go down together, and we will pay attention to the relative movements, but they will all go down in relationship to not fiat currency, hard currencies, and that is gold. Gold is now the second largest reserve currency. It’s the dollar, gold, Euros, Yen and so on.

I think we’re looking at something like a very classic devaluation, somewhat similar to the Seventies or the Thirties in which they all devalued together in relationship to non-fiat currencies.”

Gold is hovering around $3,740 per ounce at time of writing, up more than 40% in the past year.

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram
Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox
Check Price Action
Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Classic 1930s-Stye Currency Devaluation Underway, Making Gold More Attractive appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,66-%0,49
Suilend
SEND$0,4792-%3,83
Wink
LIKE$0,007791-%5,38
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Partager
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0,010604+%4,72
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1447+%16,44
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01577+%2,66
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Partager
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0,014781+%15,70
DeFi
DEFI$0,001659-%5,63
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.9%.