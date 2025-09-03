Billionaire Warns of Dollar Weakness, Calls Crypto a Real Alternative

He argues that the global financial system has reached the tail end of what he calls the “big debt cycle,” a long-term process where borrowing and money creation eventually stretch to unsustainable levels. Once this cycle nears its conclusion, central banks are left with only difficult and often damaging policy decisions.

A System Trapped by Debt

According to Dalio, the two paths ahead are both problematic. If central banks allow interest rates to rise without intervention, debt becomes harder to service. Households, companies, and even governments could struggle to meet obligations, raising the risk of widespread defaults. On the other hand, stepping in with aggressive quantitative easing—effectively creating more money to cover old debt—undermines confidence in fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar.

This, Dalio believes, could set off a vicious loop. More printing temporarily relieves debt pressures but accelerates the loss of purchasing power, eroding trust in money as a reliable store of value. Over time, investors may look for assets that cannot be inflated away. Traditionally, gold has filled this role, but Dalio now sees cryptocurrencies stepping into the conversation.

Why Crypto Could Gain From Dollar Weakness

“Limited-supply assets will naturally attract attention when fiat supply expands,” Dalio has argued in past commentary. Crypto, he suggests, has emerged as a kind of “alternative currency” because its issuance is coded into the system and not subject to political whims. If confidence in the dollar wanes, the scarcity of digital assets could become increasingly appealing.

The implications are broad. On one side, central banks are trying to cool inflation without crashing credit markets. On the other, debt levels remain at historic highs, making it nearly impossible to raise rates without pain. This delicate balancing act may push policymakers toward further easing, even if it weakens long-term credibility.

For Dalio, this dilemma points to a new era where investors diversify beyond fiat. Crypto, alongside other hard assets, could stand to benefit as the system searches for a replacement to money that steadily loses its effectiveness. While he stops short of predicting the total collapse of the dollar, Dalio’s message is clear: the foundations of fiat are being tested, and alternatives are becoming harder to ignore.

