Billionaire Warns: Trump’s Fed Interference Will Trigger Dollar Crash

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:27
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.43+0.27%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1675-1.41%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012558-1.81%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0007945+19.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09905+1.75%

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has warned that the United States is heading toward a “1930s-style autocracy.” He suggested that this political shift could lead to a surge in US long-term bond yields, a weaker dollar, and a rise in gold prices.

Indeed, US long-term bond yields soared today. Market participants are now watching to see if this shift could trigger a rally in Bitcoin.

Trump’s Fed Takeover a ‘Serious Risk’

Sponsored

Sponsored

Dalio made his claims in an interview with the Financial Times. He defines “1930s-style autocracy” as an increase in the Trump administration’s intervention in the market economy. The US government recently sparked controversy with its decision to acquire a 10% stake in Intel, a company struggling financially.

In the interview, Dalio also focused on the growing wealth gap in the US, arguing that the widening divide is causing a breakdown in social trust and a significant divergence in values among ordinary Americans. He warned that this erosion of trust is leading to more extreme policies.

President Trump’s recent attempts to control the Federal Reserve, including the recent dismissal of board member Lisa Cook, are a prime example. Dalio stated that if the central bank succumbs to political pressure and keeps interest rates low, it would “undermine confidence in the Fed’s ability to defend the value of money and diminish the attractiveness of holding dollar-denominated debt assets.”

Dalio is not the first to raise these concerns. On Monday, ECB President Christine Lagarde voiced her worries about the US economy. She cautioned that if Trump were to influence the Fed’s interest rate decisions, it would pose a “very serious risk” to both the US and global economies.

Gold Soars as Long-Term Yields Surge

Dalio predicts that if the Trump administration’s unilateral actions continue, US long-term bond yields will spike, the dollar will weaken, and gold prices will climb. He noted that international investors have shifted their holdings from Treasury bonds to gold.

On September 2, the US 30-year Treasury bond yield surged to 4.982%. Gold futures closed the day at a record high of $3,604 per ounce. While short-term bond yields have been falling due to growing expectations of interest rate cuts, long-term yields continue to rise.

Market participants are keenly watching to see if these changes will fuel a Bitcoin price rise. Bitcoin’s price rallied alongside gold in late April when long-term bond yields surged during a US tariff war.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/billionaire-warns-trumps-fed-interference-will-trigger-dollar-crash/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.48+1.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,154.28+0.85%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

The post Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has become Spotify’s most pre-saved album ever, surpassing her own The Tortured Poets Department. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift hasn’t released a note from The Life of a Showgirl yet, but the anticipation alone is already helping the full-length shatter records. The singer’s twelfth studio album, which is due out October 3, has become the most pre-saved project in the history of Spotify’s countdown page feature, according to the streaming platform. That record was confirmed in early September 1, when Spotify’s official Instagram and X accounts shared the news. The Life of a Showgirl surpassed the previous titleholder, and the singer-songwriter beat her own best showing. Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set the benchmark just a year ago. The countdown page for The Life of a Showgirl went live on August 14 and included an exclusive 22-track playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you. Every cut on the playlist was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, which was a not-so-subtle hint to fans that her latest project was helmed by the two super producers, and likely that it’s a top 40 pop set. Swift officially unveiled the highly-anticipated project on August 12 during a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, which just happens to be hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce – the latter being her new fiancee. On the program, she revealed the title, release date, and spoke openly like she hasn’t in a long time in an interview. The Life of…
Threshold
T$0.01626+1.18%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3181-9.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:25
Partager
Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

The post Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun has launched a dynamic fee system that ties creator rewards to token market cap, marking its latest strategic shift as it regains ground in Solana’s memecoin sector. Under the new “Project Ascend” framework, unveiled yesterday, fees scale from 0.95% for tokens under $300,000 in market capitalization down to 0.05% as projects grow beyond $20 million. The approach replaces a flat 0.05% model introduced in May, which critics said did little to reward small creators. The update comes as Pump.fun’s broader performance shows decisive recovery from early setbacks. When its PUMP token first launched, the platform quickly lost share to rival Bonk, raising doubts about its long-term prospects. Blockworks Research analysts argued Pump.fun had untapped levers, and subsequent data bears this out: Pump has now generated more than $834 million in total revenue with an annualized run rate of $492 million. Buybacks — central to its token alignment strategy — have exceeded $68.9 million, with some days directing more than 100% of daily revenues to purchasing PUMP tokens. Ecosystem activity remains active, with 200,000 to 300,000 daily traders, more than 12.7 million tokens launched to date, and 20,000 to 30,000 new tokens created each day. Although only a fraction advances beyond its initial bonding curves, Pump.fun consistently accounts for 10% to 25% of Solana token volume. By contrast, Bonk’s once-promising challenge has faded, with activity collapsing after a brief lead in volumes earlier this year. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/pumpdotfun-fee-model
FUNToken
FUN$0.009398-0.64%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063+1.72%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/04 02:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Pump.fun adopts dynamic fee model as market share surges past Bonk

Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Presents Massive Upside for Investors Brave Enough to Buy When Fear Dominates the Market

Novogratz Predicts AI-Driven Boom in Stablecoin Transactions Within Five Years