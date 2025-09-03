Billy Joel Reaches A New Career Peak After Stepping Away From Touring

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 21:55
DAR Open Network
D$0.03235+3.15%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5079+5.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017769+0.47%
BILLY
BILLY$0.003723+3.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02423+0.53%

Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 brings the piano player to a new all-time high on the Official Vinyl Albums chart as the compilation debuts at No. 18. UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Billy Joel performs live on stage during his 1980 US tour (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Redferns

Billy Joel stepped away from the stage earlier this year when he canceled all of his upcoming tour dates. He shared that he’d been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which prevents him from performing, at least for the time being.

Shortly after that sad revelation, Joel’s long-in-the-works docuseries Billy Joel: And So It Goes premiered on HBO in July. Ever since then, the singer’s music has enjoyed strong sales and a healthy performance on streaming platforms. This week, the star’s Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 debuts on one tally in the United Kingdom, four decades after its release and returns to several others at the same time.

Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 Arrives on Vinyl

Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 starts on the Official Vinyl Albums chart this week, opening at No. 18. The compilation was newly issued on wax for its fortieth anniversary, and that pressing helps the set find a home on the format-specific roster for the first time.

Billy Joel Lands a Second Win on the Vinyl Ranking

With Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2, Joel scores his second career hit on the Official Vinyl Albums chart. The Stranger debuted at No. 35 in April 2024 and spent one week on the tally. Now, he claims a higher entry with the blockbuster anthology establishing a new career peak.

New Peaks on Several Charts

The same compilation also rebounds on a pair of sales-focused lists, and improves to new impressive bests on both as it does so. On the Official Physical Albums chart, Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 returns at No. 35, which marks a new peak. It’s also back on the Official Albums Sales tally as well, reentering at No. 36, which likewise stands as an all-time high for the set on that ranking.

Piano Man – The Very Best Of Holds On

Joel also appears with another compilation — Piano Man – The Very Best Of — which is living inside the top 40 on two lists that Greatest Hits – Vol. 1 & 2 doesn’t currently impact. The set lands on the main Official Albums chart at No. 37, down slightly from No. 35. The compilation also improves on the Official Albums Streaming tally, rising to No. 29 from No. 30.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/03/billy-joel-reaches-a-new-career-peak-after-stepping-away-from-touring/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward