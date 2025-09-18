Bio Protocol Raises $6.9 Million to Power AI and Blockchain in Science

Key Highlights

Bio Protocol raises $6.9M to bring AI and blockchain to scientific research

Launch of Bio V2 introduces on-chain fundraising and decentralized frameworks

Aubrai BioAgent generates 1,000+ blockchain hypotheses and $900k in funding

Bio Protocol Secures $6.9 Million to Advance Decentralized Science

Bio Protocol, a project combining artificial intelligence and blockchain to advance decentralized science (DeSci), announced the closing of a $6.9 million funding round led by Maelstrom Fund. Mechanism Capital, Animoca Brands, Presto Labs, and other investors also participated.

The funds will be used to develop the platform and AI software for scientific research, integrating features such as on-chain prediction markets, credit markets, and agent communications.

Advancing Decentralized Science with AI

According to the press release, Bio Protocol enables researchers, patients, and the crypto community to build AI-powered networks that automate scientific processes, generate hypotheses, and monetize discoveries.

The funding round coincides with the launch of Bio V2, which introduces on-chain fundraising and decentralized AI frameworks for early-stage R&D. Key innovations include:

Ignition Sales: an on-chain financing mechanism for AI agents and tokenized intellectual property

BioXP: a reward system for participation in research and community activities

BIO token staking

The company also highlighted its first BioAgent, Aubrai, launched in August 2025 in collaboration with VitaDA. Aubrai has already raised over $900,000, generated nearly 1,000 blockchain hypotheses, and fueled the growth of the AUBRAI token.

Bio Protocol CEO Paul Kohlhaas said the startup aims to combine AI, biotechnology, and cryptocurrency to shorten the path from idea to treatment from decades to months.

This milestone reflects the growing trend of integrating AI, blockchain, and DeSci to accelerate innovation and make research more accessible.