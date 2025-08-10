Biometric ID Platform Humanity Protocol Launches Mainnet, Enhancing Privacy-First Digital Identity

Humanity Protocol has officially launched its mainnet, introducing a unified identity layer that connects Web2 credentials with decentralized Web3 services through zero-knowledge Transport Layer Security (zkTLS).

This technology allows users to verify credentials, such as job titles or university transcripts, without exposing personal data. At launch, travelers can link frequent-flyer and loyalty accounts from major airlines and hotel groups, including Delta, Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Marriott and Hilton, to their Human ID, creating a portable reputation across both Web2 and Web3 applications. CEO Terence Kwok emphasized that the mainnet release transforms decentralized identity into practical infrastructure, enabling users to confirm their identities while maintaining privacy. The network also provides developers with opportunities to create sybil-resistant social platforms and reputation-based marketplaces, further expanding the use cases for Humanity Protocol.